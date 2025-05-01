Allison Janney's Flipped Bob Is the Chicest Hair Moment of the Week
The retro style is officially back.
The bob hairstyle continues to reign supreme, and Allison Janney is the latest star to land on my summer hair mood board thanks to her retro take on the trend. On April 30, the actress was spotted in Los Angeles on what appears to be an errand run, looking like the epitome of a model-off-duty. The first thing my eyes landed on was her gorgeous pink sunglasses, but immediately after was her flipped bob hairstyle.
In an era where the cunty little bob is all over our TV screens and social media feeds, the flipped bob is a fun way to inject some personality into a shorter hairstyle. Janney’s version of the look featured a deep side part, creating face-framing bangs that complemented the rest of her hairstyle perfectly. The ends of her shoulder-length hair were then slightly curled, and what looked like gel was applied to keep them looking piece-y and perfectly in place.
Flipped bobs have been spotted on people like Jennifer Lopez, Laura Harrier, and more, and it feels incredibly timely given that the warmer months are just around the corner. Whether you’re in that awkward grow-out phase where you’re not quite sure what to do with your lob-length hair, or you simply want a fun hairstyle to switch things up, this is a super trendy way to get in on the trend.
An A-list-worthy bob requires a few products to get a perfect result, so keep reading to see the editor-approved must-haves you need to channel your inner Janney.
Round brush tools like this one from Mane are perfect for both curling and smoothing the hair, allowing flipped ends to be a relatively easy feat for those of us (me) who aren't well versed in the arena.
Unless you've figured out how to get a similar look using heatless tools, you'll likely need to protect your strands, so be sure to pick up a lightweight heat-protectant mist like this one from Drybar.
A lightweight gel like this finishing product from The Crown Affair will help to complete the look and keep your curls in place.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
