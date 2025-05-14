Jenna Ortega’s Flipped Bob May Outshine Her Dior Newspaper Dress
Hair so good it gives the archival Galliano a run for its money.
The flipped bob is the gift that keeps on giving. After making headlines at the Hurry Up Tomorrow movie premiere on May 13 in a vintage Dior newspaper dress (yes, the same one that Carrie Bradshaw wore in Sex and the City), Jenna Ortega popped on over to the after-party in the Meatpacking District. While she did a quick outfit swap, one thing appeared the same: her sleek lob blowout with flipped ends.
The flipped bob has solidified itself as this year's unofficial hairstyle. That said, Ortega’s is one of the few that features a longer cut as opposed to the traditional blunt, chin-length style we've seen on every other major celeb. Her longtime stylist, Cesar Deleon Ramirez, blew the hair inwards, so the curled ends perfectly framed her face. Save for a pair of corded headphones, no other accessories were paired with the look.
Flipped lobs have been gaining some serious traction recently, after being spotted on numerous Hollywood A-listers. Allison Janney, Gabrielle Union, and Jennifer Lopez have all worn the short hairstyle, and now with Ortega’s lob in the mix, it's destined to continue its reign.
I, too, admit I've joined the bob-aissance. (I write about beauty, can you blame me?!) Under my extensions is a bob-length haircut that I can't wait to style this summer à la Jenna Ortega. Keep reading for the best products to get the Ortega-approved hairstyle yourself.
I am particularly obsessed with the Dyson Airwrap for curls, because it comes with a huge round-brush attachment, which I've used to flip the ends of my hair before. The easiest trick I've learned is to go slow; that way, you have better control and the style has time to set.
When using any sort of heat-styling tool, heat protection is a must. With my coily hair, I will be experimenting with more balmy formulas like this one from Briogeo.
This oil was a staple in my household, and it's a formula I continue to use to keep my hair looking healthy and shiny, especially after a good heat-styling session.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
