Salma Hayek Posted a Makeup-Free Selfie Showing Off Her "White Hairs and Wrinkles"

You can't accuse Salma Hayek of not keeping it real.

Recently, the actress took to Instagram to share a makeup-free selfie that's fairly zoomed into her face, with the caption, "Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning."

Hayek's fans were stoked that she shared a real moment like this one, showing us that aging is beautiful and not something to be feared.

"Thank you for sharing! It helps all of to see that even the most beautiful and famous also age," wrote one person.

Cindy Crawford also chimed in, "Beautiful!" and TV presenter Jillian Barberie said, "You make me proud to have the honor to be our age"

Hayek often posts makeup-free selfies, and she also loves to post bikini pics, as she should!

She once joked about posting bikini pics from the same vacation at spread out intervals, "People are sick of it, but I'm going to let them take a break. They're going to think I'm wearing a bikini every day. No, they're all from the same location."

In 2015, she even wrote an essay in Marie Claire describing her evolving relationship with her body.

She said at the time, "Today, my husband tells me I'm more beautiful than I have ever been. I don't know if that's true, but I've learned to be grateful instead of critical. And I have to thank my grandmother Maria Luisa because she taught me that you can help preserve your beauty by caring for your skin. Her advice is paying off."

I think we can all concur.