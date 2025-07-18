Hailey Bieber may be known for her glazed donut complexion, but even she gets plagued with the occasional blemish. The rhode founder took to her Instagram Story on July 17 and shared a bare-faced selfie, opening up about her experience with perioral dermatitis via the caption. The photo is a close-up of Bieber's mouth, which has a few small blemishes surrounding it.

"Perioral dermatitis flare," she captioned the photo. Per the Cleveland Clinic, perioral dermatitis is a red rash that circles the mouth ("peri" means "around," and "oral" means "mouth") and can often look like acne. Usually flare-ups can be caused by the use of topical steroids, oral contraceptives, using heavy moisturizers and creams, or even chewing gum, though Bieber noted that her flare-ups have been the result of factors like traveling, sleep deprivation, stress, hormones, and sensitivity to certain skincare products.

(Image credit: Instagram / @haileybieber)

She followed up with another selfie that gave a brief rundown of the products she turns to to treat her skin when she's having a flare. According to the caption, she rinses her face with water and treats it with prescription azelaic acid, hypochlorous acid, clindamycin (a topical antibiotic), and rhode's Glazing Milk.

This isn't Bieber's first time sharing her struggles with perioral dermatitis. A few years after revealing her diagnosis in 2020, she posted a TikTok in 2024 that provided a similar summary of what her condition is and how she handles it.

“I wanted to talk about perioral dermatitis because this is something that I have had since I was about 19 or 20,” she said in the video. “And I know a lot of other people deal with it and struggle with it as well, so I wanted to share what I use when I’m having a flare-up.”

It's always refreshing to see a celebrity be transparent about their skin insecurities. If you struggle with similar skin issues, you obviously might not be able to get your hands on the exact products that Bieber uses, but you should always reach out to a dermatologist or professional who can assist you in coming up with a treatment plan.

Keep scrolling for a few soothing hypochlorous acid sprays to add to your skincare lineup.

