'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Stars Chase Sui Wonders and Sarah Pidgeon Play 'How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?'
The scream queens reminisced on their days as community theater besties and dished on everything from first kisses to celebrity crushes.
Nearly 30 years ago, the cult classic I Know What You Did Last Summer cemented a cohort of stars as '90s Hollywood icons. Now, the highly anticipated revival, directed by Do Revenge's Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, ushers in a new era of scream queens. In the eerie reboot, a new group of friends from Southport, North Carolina (played by Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, and Jonah Hauer-King) are terrorized by a harpoon-wielding killer with knowledge of their darkest deed.
In a perfect bit of casting, Wonders and Pidgeon were able to draw on their lifelong friendship—having met in community theater in the fifth grade—while playing once-estranged friends bonded by their trauma. In honor of the horror movie's release, the stars sat down with Marie Claire to test their kinship with a game of How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?. The pair breezed through questions about their first jobs, first cars, and first kisses, pulling from their memories of growing up in the Detroit suburbs.
Watch the challenge above to get the scoop on their shared love of Wonders's The Studio castmate and Pidgeon's Tiny Beautiful Things co-star Kathryn Hahn, the college theater review that still haunts Wonders, and which famous Kevin is their celebrity crush. Then, head to your local theater to catch I Know What You Did Last Summer.
Quinci LeGardye is a Culture Writer at Marie Claire. She currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. In 2021, she joined Marie Claire as a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general. She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, HuffPost, Teen Vogue, Vulture, The A.V. Club, Catapult, and others. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her watching the latest K-drama, or giving a concert performance in her car.