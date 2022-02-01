Salma Hayek Dazzles in a Makeup-Free Selfie

I have no doubt that Salma Hayek looks incredible at all times. Kindly proving my theory right once again, the superstar actress recently delighted her fans with an absolutely stunning makeup-free selfie.

Posting the photo on Instagram, Hayek captioned it, "#selfiesunday #nomakeup," which you can't say isn't a straight-to-the-point description.

The photo was evidently taken post-dip in the pool/ocean/unspecified body of water, since Hayek's long black hair is wet and she's wearing a deep blue bathing suit. She looks beautifully sun-kissed, her eyebrows are artfully brushed to the sides (I don't think it's intentional, but they just look really great), and her lips are slightly parted in a sultry expression.

Apart from that description, my only words are fire emojis, so you'll have to see for yourself:

This pic is just the latest in a long series of swimwear photos Hayek has shared with the world. In 2021, she told Entertainment Tonight that posting these pics was "liberating" for her.

"I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end of last year," she said. "I'm glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame on it, because it was the first week of the vacation."

Hayek then went on to explain that she's partial to a little #latergram action.

"I saved my pictures; I'm not in the same condition today, and I'm spreading the love out like every two weeks," she continued. "I'm going to put up another one. I’m almost running out of them, but I don't know if you have that feeling, like, 2021!

"People are sick of it, but I'm going to let them take a break. They're going to think I'm wearing a bikini every day. No, they're all from the same location."