Tyla’s Never Had a Bad Hair Day—Her Latest Protective Style Is Proof
The versatility of braids is unmatched.
Oh, Tyla, the icon that you are. On July 18, the pop star posted a photo carousel on Instagram, showcasing herself at what appears to be some sort of party. The picture dump was simply captioned "07/25 25/07", which seems to be a hint at what I'm hoping is an album release date. Of course, fans immediately jumped into the singer’s comments, expressing excitement at a potential new drop. But in the midst of all of this, I was locked in on her hair, which has me once again shifting my summer hairstyle calendar just a few short days after she upended it the first time.
After partying in Germany wearing the love child of goddess and lemonade braids, Tyla’s latest hairstyle goes back to the basics—but there’s nothing simple about it. The look consists of two jumbo braid cornrows to start. The extra-long length of the plaits found the ends of her hair landing at her knees. Each cornrow was created using a stitch-braid technique, which gives it those defined lines you see throughout the style. The ends of each braid were left out, giving them a wavy appearance, similar to the look of boho braids.
As someone who has been in my sew-in era, Tyla reminds me how much fun I can have with protective styles. She’s not the only celebrity who’s been enjoying them, either. Tessa Thompson was recently seen at Wimbledon with beautiful medium box braids, after wearing them to all of her couture week shows. Also at the tournament was model Jourdan Dunn, who was sporting a T.W.A., also known as a teeny weenie afro. Even Cardi B. has gotten in on the fun, wearing a whimsical fishtail braid at Ashi Studio's Fall/Winter 2025 showcase during Paris Fashion Week.
I’m obsessed with how simple, yet trendy Tyla’s new hairstyle is, especially because it showcases the intricacies of traditional braiding practices. If, unlike me, you are blessed with the talent of being able to cornrow your own hair, first of all, congratulations. How does it feel to be the universe’s favorite person? Second, if you want to apply those skills to recreate Tyla’s new hairstyle at home, keep reading for the products you’ll want to keep on hand to make the process as easy as possible.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.