Even Jennifer Lawrence Is Wrapped Up in Summer's Scarf Belt Trend

There's a conspiracy floating around the Marie Claire offices right now: Did Jennifer Lawrence read fashion features editor Emma Childs's trend report on scarf belts? It seems so, because 36 hours after Childs called the hybrid "a simple, high-impact styling tip," the It girl tied one around her waist for the first time. (It's the Emma Childs effect, I'm telling you.)

On July 18, Lawrence walked arm-in-arm with her husband, Cooke Maroney, on another stroll through New York City. While scanning her off-duty outfit from top-to-bottom (as I do with any J.Law look), I was both shocked and delighted to see a Kylie Jenner-esque scarf below her bright red T-shirt. Childs, however, had an inkling this was coming. "I'm not surprised she's on board with scarf belts, considering she loves any vaguely unhinged trend," she told me on Slack.

Instead of Jenner's multi-color scarf-belt, Lawrence followed Alexa Chung's lead with a more minimalist option, which offset the vibrancy of her T-shirt. Complete with an ivory backdrop, black lining, and matching script, it appeared to be a vintage Hermès find, which retails for upwards of $1,000 on secondhand sites. Lawrence knotted the silk style loosely atop her right hip, covering the low-rise waistband of her white trousers.

Jennifer Lawrence tried the scarf belt trend with her latest New York outfit

Jennifer Lawrence is the latest A-lister to endorse the scarf belt trend.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

As for the rest of her look, J.Law kept it simple, which ensured all eyes went to her scarf-belt hack. The Oscar winner broke her toe-ring sandal streak for ballet flats, courtesy of The Row. Essential for any The Row devotee, the cult-collected shoes ring in at $890, and feature smooth nappa leather, flexible soles, and grosgrain piping across each upper.

To finish, Lawrence accessorized with a black tote bag and matching sunglasses, plus her signature gold necklace stack.

Round Ballet Flat in Leather
The Row
Round Ballet Flat in Leather

Lawrence is the fourth fashion muse to endorse summer 2025's biggest trend, following Chung, Jenner, and most recently, Lola Tung on July 15. During her The Summer I Turned Pretty press tour, the 22-year-old tied a silk Coach scarf around her plaid pants, pairing the divisive duo with a white tank top.

Jenner, on the other hand, leaned into the scarf's summery aura with sleek swimwear earlier this month. On vacation in Saint Tropez, she sourced Spanish designer, Juan Vidal, for a silk bikini. Then, the Khy founder wore it with the complementary Daisy Scarf, that's somehow still available for $201. Like Lawrence, it looked chic over white pants.

Lola Tung styled the scarf belt trend in NYC

On July 15, Lola Tung pulled off a scarf belt just days before J.Law did.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner wore the scarf belt trend in St. Tropez

In early July, Kylie gave it a go with a $201 scarf from Spanish designer, Juan Vidal.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Until now, I was hesitant to give scarf belts a go. With Lawrence's stamp of approval, I would be a fake fan if I opted out.

