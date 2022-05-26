Selena Gomez is always down to have a little fun with her hair. She’s had bobs, side parts, her “Blondelena” era—the list goes on. But her new 'do is quite possibly one of her best (and most dramatic) looks of all time. Not only did she completely switch up her length with insanely long extensions, but she also got her bangs trimmed, and dyed her hair what appears to be a brownish-auburn hue.

The Only Murders in the Building actress oh-so casually debuted her transformation via TikTok. She did a little voiceover video on Wednesday, May 25. But the only thing fans could talk about in the comments section was her new hairstyle—and the fact that she quite possibly teased her transformation days earlier.

In a TikTok video last week, the Rare Beauty founder’s hair appeared to have a red tint, but it was pulled back into a bun and the lighting made it hard to tell. One fan had a sense something was up though. “I think it’s time for your redhead era,” the user wrote. The comment raked up a causal 13,000 likes.

Switching up her style has been top of mind for the Wizards of Waverly Place alum. Just a few weeks back—on March 31 to be exact—she debuted a lob with wispy bangs thanks to the expert work of hairstylist Orlando Pita. “New hair who dis?” she captioned her Instagram at the time. Vanessa Hudgens, Katherine Langford, and thousands of others gave Gomez’s bangs their stamp of approval.

While she experimented with a blunt bob and curtain bangs months prior, her biggest hair transformation in recent years happened in April 2021 when she colored her hair platinum blonde. The makeover was debuted on Rare Beauty’s Instagram and was extremely reminiscent of her blonde era back in 2017.