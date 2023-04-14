I don't know about you, but for me, spring cleaning applies not only to my apartment and closet, but to my makeup bag and skincare shelf as well. It's unbelievably satisfying to comb my beauty stash for expired formulas and recycle containers from used-up products. Plus, warmer weather means a new set of skincare needs and a new color go-to makeup color scheme, so this seasonal purging of the old is also typically accompanied by a refresh so that I'm well-prepared for everything the warm months have in store.
Luckily, beauty spring cleaning also coincides with Sephora's annual Spring Savings Event. (opens in new tab) During the sale, which lasts from April 14 until April 24, Beauty Insiders can save 10 percent on select items, while VIB members save 15 percent and Rouge members save 20 percent. To make matters even better, the Sephora Collection (opens in new tab) is 30 percent off for all shoppers, regardless of their Beauty Insider status.
With such a tremendous number of offerings, it can feel overwhelming to get started. So I spent hours scouring Sephora's site to pick out the very best products—and deals—for you to invest in during your post-spring cleaning restock.
Tatcha The Silk Serum Wrinkle-Smoothing Retinol Alternative
$98 $78 | Sephora (opens in new tab)
If you're looking for effective anti-aging products but aren't ready to commit to something with retinol-strength, consider this popular retinol alternative from Tatcha, which promises to smooth crepey and wrinkled skin while also reducing redness.
Vegamour GRO More Kit (Serum + Gummies)
$79 $63 | Sephora (opens in new tab)
Vegamour's products did wonders for me during my post-Covid hair thickening journey, so you can guarantee I'll be taking advantage of this price-slashed two-for-one deal while it lasts.
Innisfree Green Tea Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Serum
$30 $24 | Sephora (opens in new tab)
I love a good serum, and I swear by the hydrating, healing effects of green tea. This paraben-free serum provides the perfect amount of hydration to oily and combination skin to even out skin's texture without causing breakouts.
Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick
$15 $11 | Sephora (opens in new tab)
This is one of my favorite lip stains, and the price truly can't be beat. Snag a spring-ready shade of bright pink, or opt for one of the dozens of other shades of red, purple, blue, and purple.
Nutrafol Strand Defender Lightweight Strengthening Conditioner for Thinning Hair
$44 $35 | Sephora (opens in new tab)
Nutrafol's products are famous for thickening hair and supporting healthy hair growth. This conditioner is vegan, clean, sulfate-free, and made with recyclable packaging.
Sephora Collection Color Shifter Mini Eyeshadow Palette
$10 $7 | Sephora (opens in new tab)
This travel-friendly eyeshadow palette comes in four different colorways, but I'm partial to this versatile mix of shimmery and matte neutrals.
Sephora Collection Vitamin Eye Masks
$4 $3 | Sephora (opens in new tab)
These eye masks are infused with Vitamin C for more even, glowy skin beneath tired eyes. The formula also incorporates a tropical boost of papaya to really put you in the vacation mood.
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Plumping & Hydrating Moisturizer
$70 $56 | Sephora (opens in new tab)
This luxe moisturizer promises more youthful-looking, hydrated skin, and is beloved by celebrities like Meghan Markle and Selena Gomez. Reviewers also rave about its ability to even skin tone and diminish the appearance of acne scarring.
Ranavat Mini Radiant Rani- Saffron Brightening Dark Spot Treatment
$35 $28 | Sephora (opens in new tab)
This serum from AAPI- and woman-owned brand Ranavat smells incredible, lightens hyperpigmentation, and hydrates skin without making it look (or feel) oily.
Innisfree Daily UV Defense Invisible Broad Spectrum SPF 36 Sunscreen
$16 $13 | Sephora (opens in new tab)
You should be wearing sunscreen all year round, but it's especially important during the warmer months, when you're out and about in the sunshine.
Tower 28 Beauty SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray
$12 $10 | Sephora (opens in new tab)
This spray is a lifesaver for combination skin. I always bring it with me on long flights or busy workdays so I can freshen my complexion up on the go.
Shark Beauty Shark FlexStyle Hair Blow Dryer & Multi-Styler for Straight & Wavy Hair
$299 $239 | Sephora (opens in new tab)
Shark Beauty just had their hotly anticipated launch at Sephora, complete with high-performance tools like this blow dryer and styler, which comes with a number of extensions suitable for all types of straight and wavy hair.
Gabrielle Ulubay is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire and writes about all things beauty, sexual wellness, and fashion. She's also written about sex, gender, and politics for publications like The New York Times, Bustle, and HuffPost Personal since 2018. She has worked extensively in the e-commerce and sales spaces since 2020, including two years at Drizly, where she developed an expertise in finding the best, highest quality goods and experiences money can buy. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing.
