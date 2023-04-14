I don't know about you, but for me, spring cleaning applies not only to my apartment and closet, but to my makeup bag and skincare shelf as well. It's unbelievably satisfying to comb my beauty stash for expired formulas and recycle containers from used-up products. Plus, warmer weather means a new set of skincare needs and a new color go-to makeup color scheme, so this seasonal purging of the old is also typically accompanied by a refresh so that I'm well-prepared for everything the warm months have in store.

Luckily, beauty spring cleaning also coincides with Sephora's annual Spring Savings Event. (opens in new tab) During the sale, which lasts from April 14 until April 24, Beauty Insiders can save 10 percent on select items, while VIB members save 15 percent and Rouge members save 20 percent. To make matters even better, the Sephora Collection (opens in new tab) is 30 percent off for all shoppers, regardless of their Beauty Insider status.

With such a tremendous number of offerings, it can feel overwhelming to get started. So I spent hours scouring Sephora's site to pick out the very best products—and deals—for you to invest in during your post-spring cleaning restock.

(opens in new tab) Tatcha The Silk Serum Wrinkle-Smoothing Retinol Alternative $98 $78 | Sephora (opens in new tab) If you're looking for effective anti-aging products but aren't ready to commit to something with retinol-strength, consider this popular retinol alternative from Tatcha, which promises to smooth crepey and wrinkled skin while also reducing redness.

(opens in new tab) Vegamour GRO More Kit (Serum + Gummies) $79 $63 | Sephora (opens in new tab) Vegamour's products did wonders for me during my post-Covid hair thickening journey, so you can guarantee I'll be taking advantage of this price-slashed two-for-one deal while it lasts.

(opens in new tab) Innisfree Green Tea Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Serum $30 $24 | Sephora (opens in new tab) I love a good serum, and I swear by the hydrating, healing effects of green tea. This paraben-free serum provides the perfect amount of hydration to oily and combination skin to even out skin's texture without causing breakouts.

(opens in new tab) Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick $15 $11 | Sephora (opens in new tab) This is one of my favorite lip stains, and the price truly can't be beat. Snag a spring-ready shade of bright pink, or opt for one of the dozens of other shades of red, purple, blue, and purple.

(opens in new tab) Nutrafol Strand Defender Lightweight Strengthening Conditioner for Thinning Hair $44 $35 | Sephora (opens in new tab) Nutrafol's products are famous for thickening hair and supporting healthy hair growth. This conditioner is vegan, clean, sulfate-free, and made with recyclable packaging.

(opens in new tab) Sephora Collection Color Shifter Mini Eyeshadow Palette $10 $7 | Sephora (opens in new tab) This travel-friendly eyeshadow palette comes in four different colorways, but I'm partial to this versatile mix of shimmery and matte neutrals.

(opens in new tab) Sephora Collection Vitamin Eye Masks $4 $3 | Sephora (opens in new tab) These eye masks are infused with Vitamin C for more even, glowy skin beneath tired eyes. The formula also incorporates a tropical boost of papaya to really put you in the vacation mood.

(opens in new tab) Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Plumping & Hydrating Moisturizer $70 $56 | Sephora (opens in new tab) This luxe moisturizer promises more youthful-looking, hydrated skin, and is beloved by celebrities like Meghan Markle and Selena Gomez. Reviewers also rave about its ability to even skin tone and diminish the appearance of acne scarring.

(opens in new tab) Ranavat Mini Radiant Rani- Saffron Brightening Dark Spot Treatment $35 $28 | Sephora (opens in new tab) This serum from AAPI- and woman-owned brand Ranavat smells incredible, lightens hyperpigmentation, and hydrates skin without making it look (or feel) oily.

(opens in new tab) Innisfree Daily UV Defense Invisible Broad Spectrum SPF 36 Sunscreen $16 $13 | Sephora (opens in new tab) You should be wearing sunscreen all year round, but it's especially important during the warmer months, when you're out and about in the sunshine.

(opens in new tab) Tower 28 Beauty SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray $12 $10 | Sephora (opens in new tab) This spray is a lifesaver for combination skin. I always bring it with me on long flights or busy workdays so I can freshen my complexion up on the go.