Shakira’s Hair Is So, So Long Right Now

In a world of on-call stylists, extensions, and wigs, Shakira has always kept her hairstyle pretty consistent. While some celebrities are constantly changing things up (and we love that for them, too!) you can usually count on the 46-year-old to show up to an event or performance with some version of her signature hairstyle. Long, textured, honey-blonde, and healthy-looking—that’s the Shakira way.

Still, the Colombian idol recently showed off even lengthier tresses, proving that sometimes all you need is a slight change to make a big impact. While sitting down with Billboard to celebrate Latin Music Week on Wednesday, October 4, Shakira’s hair appeared longer than ever before, hitting past her waist when she stood up, or grazing the couch when she was sitting down. Styled by her regular hairstylist, Jhonatan Rendon, it was a look that was just different enough to make me really pay attention. Not that it’s hard to pay attention to Shakira.

Naturally quite curly , the “Beautiful Liar” singer wore her mermaid-length locks with just a loose wave for the event, keeping the color her as-of-recent favorite shade of warm blonde. If anything, the lack of other big changes made the length stand out even more as she warmly answered questions in a black leather mini dress. She completed the outfit with a pair of also-extremely-long, black over-the-knee boots. (I’m no measuring expert, but I think the hair is longer.)

Since we’ve known Shakira with her beachy blonde tresses for so many years, many don’t remember that she’s a natural brunette. In a 2021 interview, she revealed that a one-time desire to see her hair a “different way” led to a long commitment with color.

“I sometimes miss my super-shiny black, dark hair. It never got to be the same because once you put bleach on your hair, it just never shines the same way,” the “She Wolf” singer said. “I’ve messed with my hair too much. Right now, my hair is feeling good again because I’ve left it alone a little bit.”