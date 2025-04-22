Only Miley Cyrus Can Make a Micro Bang and Wolf Cut Mashup Look This Cool
The ‘70s called, and her hair answered.
Some people are just undeniably cool, and Miley Cyrus is one of them. After a year of fun hair changes, Cyrus is back with another look that feels perfect for the upcoming summer months. On April 21, the singer was seen on a night out in New York City, embracing the slightly warmer weather that comes with the pending change of seasons. While her tattoos were on full display, it was her hair that made me do a double-take, thanks to its ‘70s vibe.
For the style, Cyrus’s hair was left in its natural wavy pattern, emphasizing the highlights she’s been wearing for a few months now. Her micro-bangs were also on full display, though they are longer than they were when she debuted them at the 2025 Oscars. Save for a soft pink lip, the singer opted out of any makeup or nail polish, giving her slightly grungy outfit a fresh, laidback vibe.
While some people opt for big chops, protective styles, or even new hair colors to welcome a change in seasons, it can also be refreshing just to let your hair breathe and play with your natural texture. While my upcoming hairstyle rotation has been inspired by people like Kerry Washington, Simone Biles, and Gabrielle Union, if you have a wavy, type 2 texture as Cyrus does, this chic hairstyle needs to be on your mood board as soon as possible.
If you want your waves to pop like Cyrus’s this summer, keep reading for the products you’ll need to have on hand for this low-key look.
My wavy-haired friends live by this air-dry styler, including Marie Claire's Beauty Director, Hannah Baxter: "It also doesn’t leave my hair crunchy or greasy the way some styling creams can," she says in a recent review.
Cyrus's hair was super voluminous, so consider adding a root lifting spray, like this one from Curlsmith, into your routine.
Wavy and curly-haired people know that you can never go wrong with a solid diffuser on hand. This one from Drybar has prongs with various lengths, allowing you to reach the root of your hair without disrupting your curls. It also fits on most blow dryers, not just ones from the brand.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
