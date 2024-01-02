Every New Year’s, revelers everywhere vow to change their lives after the clock strikes 12, swearing that this year will be different from those that have passed. Some people secure this change by signing up for a gym, others sign up for a class, and others usher in the new year by completely changing up their look with a makeup revamp, luxurious skin treatment, or a radical new hairstyle. One of those people is Shay Mitchell, who just rang in 2024 with an edgy new hairstyle.

Mitchell debuted the look on her Instagram, captioning the post “new year new hair.” The carousel of images and videos shows off a short, choppy pixie cut that Mitchell swept to the side (I told you the side part was back!). Her hair was also colored jet black, resulting in an overall badass look reminiscent of classic rock icon Joan Jett—who, while she wore a mullet, always styled it in a choppy, short black style with windswept pieces adding volume at the top and on the sides.

In her collection of photos on Instagram, Mitchell also mastered the art of styling super short hair, offsetting the look with dangling silver and white earrings, sharp-edged rectangular sunglasses, and a structured blazer with squared shoulders. The style choices added to the overall irreverent, rock and roll energy of her look.

Another icon that Mitchell seemed to channel with her new ‘do? Kris Jenner. Comment after comment on Mitchell’s post pointed out her striking resemblance to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, comparing her in particular to Kylie and a young Kris.

No matter who you think Mitchell is channeling, this brand new look is inarguably a chic, daring change for the new year. It may even usher in a new 2024 trend, inspiring hair enthusiasts everywhere to make a major chop.