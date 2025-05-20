Pamela Anderson Has Officially Caught the Bob Bug
The haircut has claimed Hollywood's spotlight.
Pamela Anderson remains the queen of '90s-inspired glam. On May 19, the actress and model was spotted in New York City leaving her hotel clad in an all-black outfit and light makeup. The soft rouge on her cheeks may come as a surprise to her fans—she’s been outspoken about not wearing makeup since 2023, after all—but it wasn't her revival of blush that caught my eye. Instead, it was her curled bob: a hairstyle move that solidifies her as yet another celebrity to join the bob-aissance.
For this look, Anderson’s short hair, which typically falls about an inch below her chin, was curled into short, voluminous ringlets. A deep side part allowed her blunt bangs to beautifully frame her face. No other additional hair accessories were used to supplement the hairstyle, allowing her fresh spirals and signature blonde hair color to shine.
Bob haircuts have been having a moment recently, thanks in part to The White Lotus. Season 3 star Leslie Bibb made headlines on the press circuit with her cunty little bob—the latest iteration of the short hairstyle gaining popularity after Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey, and Gabrielle Union tried the chop first.
Rest assured, you’re in good company if Anderson's latest hairstyle makes you want to join the short hairstyle list. The bob underneath all my extensions is sure to receive significant airtime these next few months, too. Keep reading to shop the items I’ll use to give my hair some Pamela Anderson-inspired volume and curls.
Before I wax poetic about Anderson's hair, I have to take a moment for her monochromatic lip and cheek moment. She used the perfect rosy-pink "my lips but better" shade, and I am deeply obsessed. One of my favorite tricks to get this look is to use my lipstick on my cheeks, and this one from Chanel feels like the perfect shade to recreate Anderson's makeup look.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
