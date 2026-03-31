If you’ve ever stepped into a five-star hotel and thought, “What smells so good?” then you’ve experienced the power of a good fragrance diffuser. Simply put, diffusers pack a huge scent punch. They release aromas into the air through water vapor or electronically, subtly and continuously filling a room with your favorite fragrance. And unlike candles or room sprays, they do it safely. No flames, no overpowering scents, and, if you want something natural, no unnecessary toxins.

Diffusers have long been my go-to for adding scents at home, since I’ve always been pretty sensitive to smells and other irritants. Seriously, even some cleaning products and perfumes make me see stars. Luckily, they’re low-maintenance, long-lasting, and easy to swap with the seasons, often at a fraction of the cost of most quality candles or sprays.

Now that spring is (finally) here, I’ve been obsessed with refreshing every corner of my home. So I’ve rounded up 10 of my favorite fragrance diffusers, from reed diffusers to plug-ins, that are guaranteed to make your space smell just as good as it looks.

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Stick, Scent, Repeat

Reed sticks are the OGs of the home diffuser category, and they consist of three main components: a gorgeous, often glass vessel, scented oil, and porous reed sticks that absorb the oil and release the scent into the air. You can almost always find one resting on top of the shelf in my bathroom or on full display on the coffee table in my living room.

Scents Made Simple

Plug-in diffusers are arguably the easiest and most affordable way to add scent to your space. All you need to do is plug it in, sit back, and let the device do the work for you. Personally, I love how low-maintenance they are without ever sacrificing luxury.

Drift Home Scent Diffuser Starter Kit $35.95 at drift.co From “wild lavender” and “open air” to “juicy grapefruit” and “teak,” there is no shortage of fragrances to choose from when it comes to this sleek diffuser. Even better, it’s a plug-in that delivers aromas for up to 30 days and offers three customizable scent levels to control its intensity. (A big win for sensitive girlies like me!) APOTHEKE X Pura 4 Smart Fragrance Diffuser & Refill Set $88 at Nordstrom This plug-in pick features smart technology that lets you adjust fragrance intensity and set schedules and timers from your phone. It lasts for up to 45 days and is compatible with top-rated fragrance brands like Capri Blue, Nest, Studio McGee, Illume, and more.

Set the Vibe, Then Smell It

These aren’t just aroma diffusers, they’re an elevated accent piece for your nightstand (mine’s right here as I write this from bed!). Whether they’re powered by air or mist, they offer a long runtime, subtle white noise, and soft mood lighting.

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