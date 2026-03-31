The 10 Best Fragrance Diffusers That Make My Home Smell Like A Luxury Hotel
Ever wonder what's the secret to that 5-star scent?
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If you’ve ever stepped into a five-star hotel and thought, “What smells so good?” then you’ve experienced the power of a good fragrance diffuser. Simply put, diffusers pack a huge scent punch. They release aromas into the air through water vapor or electronically, subtly and continuously filling a room with your favorite fragrance. And unlike candles or room sprays, they do it safely. No flames, no overpowering scents, and, if you want something natural, no unnecessary toxins.
Diffusers have long been my go-to for adding scents at home, since I’ve always been pretty sensitive to smells and other irritants. Seriously, even some cleaning products and perfumes make me see stars. Luckily, they’re low-maintenance, long-lasting, and easy to swap with the seasons, often at a fraction of the cost of most quality candles or sprays.
Now that spring is (finally) here, I’ve been obsessed with refreshing every corner of my home. So I’ve rounded up 10 of my favorite fragrance diffusers, from reed diffusers to plug-ins, that are guaranteed to make your space smell just as good as it looks.Article continues below
Stick, Scent, Repeat
Reed sticks are the OGs of the home diffuser category, and they consist of three main components: a gorgeous, often glass vessel, scented oil, and porous reed sticks that absorb the oil and release the scent into the air. You can almost always find one resting on top of the shelf in my bathroom or on full display on the coffee table in my living room.
Nest carries what feels like hundreds of reed diffuser scents, all crafted with high-quality fragrance oils and reusable glass bottles. This pick, which delivers fragrance for roughly 90 days, truly lifts your senses, thanks to its blend of pink grapefruit and lily of the valley.
With notes of sugared oranges, lemons, limes, and exotic green florals, this reed diffuser is the equivalent of an Anthropologie store in a bottle (IYKYK). Beyond smelling intoxicatingly good, it also comes in a creamy, scalloped glass vessel.
This cruelty-free reed diffuser combines charcoal, cedarwood, and sandalwood with smoky embers, burnt maple, and raspberry for an addictive woody scent. Handmade in Brooklyn, NY, it includes 10 reed sticks and lasts approximately three to four months.
If you’re a fan of the cult-favorite Boy Smells candle version, then this reed diffuser is for you. It’s made with notes of cardamom, pear, cedar wood, and oak moss, and fills any space with a smoky-sweet smell. The glass vessel is also super sleek, which is a bonus.
Scents Made Simple
Plug-in diffusers are arguably the easiest and most affordable way to add scent to your space. All you need to do is plug it in, sit back, and let the device do the work for you. Personally, I love how low-maintenance they are without ever sacrificing luxury.
From “wild lavender” and “open air” to “juicy grapefruit” and “teak,” there is no shortage of fragrances to choose from when it comes to this sleek diffuser. Even better, it’s a plug-in that delivers aromas for up to 30 days and offers three customizable scent levels to control its intensity. (A big win for sensitive girlies like me!)
This plug-in pick features smart technology that lets you adjust fragrance intensity and set schedules and timers from your phone. It lasts for up to 45 days and is compatible with top-rated fragrance brands like Capri Blue, Nest, Studio McGee, Illume, and more.
Set the Vibe, Then Smell It
These aren’t just aroma diffusers, they’re an elevated accent piece for your nightstand (mine’s right here as I write this from bed!). Whether they’re powered by air or mist, they offer a long runtime, subtle white noise, and soft mood lighting.
Made from high-quality ceramic matte and available in five neutral colors, this quiet-yet-powerful diffuser truly looks as good as it smells. Add a few drops of your essential oil of choice, then let the machine run for four to eight hours at a time.
I religiously use Canopy’s bedside humidifier, so it’s no wonder I’m a fan of the brand’s diffuser. It’s waterless and mist-free, so it never gets moldy and comes with three fan speeds, doubling as a white-noise machine. Either diffuse the essential oil using the aroma puck or the aroma well found inside the machine—your choice!
If you can get past the steep price tag, this Diptyque diffuser is as chic as they come. Simply press to activate it, and it will instantly and continuously deliver a blend of nine fan-favorite notes from the brand, using only air.
This pick doubles as an aroma diffuser and mood lighting, making it perfect for any bedroom or nursery. No matter which essential oil you pair it with (you will have to buy it separately!), it will diffuse for up to seven hours before shutting off automatically.
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Stephanie (Griffin) Napolitano is a Boston-based freelance beauty and commerce writer with over a decade of experience as a social media editor.