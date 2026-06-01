Avoid the Crowds and Opt for a Paris Getaway Filled With Books, Cocktails, and Decadent Treats

There's literally no right or wrong way to visit Paris. Whether you're a regular visitor to Europe, a Paris Fashion Week aficionado, or an eager follower of Emily in Paris, planning a Parisian getaway has never been easier. But if you've seen every tourist attraction and want to avoid the crowds, it's more than possible to explore another side of the French capital.

I only spent three nights in Paris, but I savored every moment. From discovering boutique cocktail bars to spending way too much time in chic department stores and ordering from every gluten-free restaurant, my mini-break in the city was completely unexpected and totally perfect.

Where to Stay

Mondovi Luxury Suites is set in the corner of a quiet street in what is otherwise an extremely busy part of town in Paris's 1st arrondissement. Close to the Louvre, the accommodation boasts an incredibly helpful concierge and well-equipped apartment-style rooms, which even include washing machines and kitchens.

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With an on-site bar—more on that later—and tourist destinations nearby, Mondovi is ideal for a short trip or an extended stay, with each apartment allowing guests the space to relax and go at their own pace. Breakfast is available—ours included incredible gluten-free pastries, fresh juice, coffee, and a selection of fruit.

The living room in one of Mondovi's Luxury Suites, Paris. (Image credit: Mondovi Luxury Suites)

Boutique 4-star hotel Padam is situated in Paris's 16th arrondissement, within walking distance of iconic landmark the Arc de Triomphe and the Avenue des Champs-Élysées. On a peaceful Paris street, Padam features just 34 rooms, making any stay a tranquil experience. Breakfast is served in the hotel restaurant, Edith, which is also available for lunch and dinner reservations.

We particularly enjoyed having a small balcony in our room, which complemented the boutique hotel's visually-striking aesthetic. From its palatial bathroom to the embroidered headboards and stylish foyer, every detail feels purposeful and only adds to the calming atmosphere.

Bedroom with balcony in Padam, Paris. (Image credit: Padam)

What to Do

Drink Celeb-Approved Cocktails

World-famous bartender Colin Field, who just so happens to be Kate Moss's favorite mixologist, curated the menu for Le 7 Cocktail Bar. Underneath the Mondovi Luxury Suites, the newly-opened bar spills out into the street and is the perfect hideaway for a French 75 or two.

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The entrance to Mondovi Luxury Suites and Le 7 Cocktail Bar. (Image credit: Mondovi Luxury Suites)

Field—who served us our drinks—was the head bartender at the Hemingway Bar inside the Hôtel Ritz Paris for 29 years. Field brings his wealth of experience and his world-famous mixology creations to Le 7 Cocktail Bar, ensuring the sleek hideaway is equipped with an enviable menu.

Opening night at Le 7 Cocktail Bar. (Image credit: Padam)

Eat (Gluten-Free) Pastries

Known for its fresh pastries, Paris did not disappoint when it came to both gluten-free and regular options. As a purveyor of all things gluten-free, I made a beeline for Copains, a popular bakery in which everything is made without wheat. Vegan and dairy-free options are also available, making it the perfect choice for anyone with alternate dietary requirements.

For those hoping to indulge in wheat-based products in Paris, my partner highly recommends The French Bastards. Initially drawn to the name (who can blame him?), every single piece of bread, cake, or pastry ordered from the boulangerie was nothing short of exquisite.

Our breakfast at Mondovi, including pain au chocolat and croissants from Copains. (Image credit: Amy Mackelden)

For dinner, we sampled Loulou, another gluten-free spot that's open all day and offers everything from brunch through dinner. With allergens clearly labeled on its menu and optional cocktails, coffee, and cake, this restaurant is the perfect choice for a stop during any Paris getaway.

Go Shopping

My trip to Paris was my first time traveling with a Rollz Motion Rollator, which was a total game changer. Don't get me wrong, my Hello Kitty walking sticks still have plenty of life left in them, but it felt like the right moment to find a mobility aid with more functionality.

The Rollz Motion can easily switch between being a rollator or a wheelchair depending on your needs. The biggest bonus for me was being visit stores and coffee shops alongside my partner without worrying about finding somewhere to rest when needed. The fact that the rollator holds all of my shopping bags is simply another bonus.

Using the Rollz Motion inside Smith&Son Paris. (Image credit: Amy Mackelden)

Although it might seem counterintuitive to frequent an English bookstore in Paris, Smith&Son absolutely warrants a visit. The incredible store was founded in 1870 and is the city's largest English bookstore—and also features an impressive array of magazines, carrying just about every edition of Marie Claire from around the globe.

Browsing international issues of Marie Claire inside Smith&Son. (Image credit: Smith & Son Paris)

Smith&Son is spread over three floors, features an in-demand café, and the staff clearly understand the world's undeniable yearning for Heated Rivalry. Top marks all round.

An ad for Heated Rivalry in Smith&Son. (Image credit: Amy Mackelden)

While there's no shortage of shopping opportunities in Paris, another favorite during my 3-night getaway was Boutiques Publicisdrugstore next to the Champs-Élysées. Stocking everything from gourmet snacks to unique gifts, cosmetics and perfume, books and clothing, Publicisdrugstore is a one-of-a-kind destination, particularly if you like being surprised. And with a branch of Ladurée Paris—a bakery specializing in French macarons—inside, it's basically impossible to leave empty-handed.