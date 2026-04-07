There was a time not that long ago when laundry detergent was the least interesting thing I owned. It lived under the sink, smelled vaguely like fresh daisies or artificial lavender, and no one, under any circumstances, was asking what I used to wash my clothes. But in 2026, somewhere between the rise of niche fragrance and the fall of “linen breeze,” laundry detergent got hot. Now, it’s a cool-girl, look-what-I-have flex for detergent to be on display—and smell like fine fragrance.

Frankly, I can’t say I’m shocked. Beauty has spent the better part of the last five years turning the mundane into the must-have. First, it was body wash. Then deodorant. Then toothpaste started looking like it belonged in a high concept art store. “The premiumization of beauty has filtered through into everyday personal care categories; we’re retinterpreting formats and formulas to turn a chore into a sensorial, ritual-like experience,” says Lisa Payne, Head of Beauty Trend Forecasting at Stylus.

It was only a matter of time before detergent, which is arguably the most scent-driven category of them all, received a glow-up. “It was overdue. So much of the household category feels stuck in a very traditional, mass-market mindset,” says Carina Chaz, the founder of Dedcool, one of the first beauty brands to lead the charge in the detergent space with its Xtra Milk offering and later the Ouia Melrose Place collaboration.

There are the if-you-know-you-know players: Homecourt, The Laundress, L’Avant. Then you have the fragrance-first brands like Lafco, Dedcool, and Snif, getting their noses in the game. Perhaps most interestingly, new, laundry-only brands like Laundry Sauce have identified fine-fragrance detergent as their primary focus. “Eventually, the larger players in the industry will follow suit, once a significant amount of market share is lost to this new class of products,” says Lafco CEO Jon Bresler.

The reality is that the laundry detergent market (which, frankly, hasn’t undergone any widespread innovation in years) is projected to grow from 185 million in 2023 to 269 million in 2030. And it’s not because we collectively decided to do extra loads of laundry; it’s two-fold. On the one hand, as a society, we’ve reached a point wherein we’re seeking out small luxuries wherever we can find them. The world, the economy, the news cycle—it’s a constant stream of chaos. So the appeal of something as simple as Tahitian vanilla or rich rose-scented laundry starts to seem worth the price hike. (For context: a standard Tide detergent costs $0.29 per load, whereas something like Laundress costs $0.83 per load.) It’s a low-lift indulgence, and even if it quite literally goes down the drain, the category is creating a cult-like fan base and a bit of consumer frenzy. While not quite as collectable as something like the newest Sol de Janeiro or Phlur body mist, it appears luxury detergent is trending in that direction.

It's clear that this is the next chapter of the never-ending fragrance boom, driven by our collective obsession with curating a fragrance wardrobe. The US fragrance market alone is projected to exceed $100 billion by 2034. “Laundry felt like the most intimate extension of fragrance because it literally lives on you all day. If we’re talking about building a scent wardrobe, your detergent is the base layer,” says Chaz. “For me, fragrance was never meant to live in just a glass bottle. I’ve always believed scent is about identity, and it doesn’t stop at your pulse points. It’s in your clothes, your sheets, your home, your car.”

There’s no denying that laundry has gotten luxurious. The detergent that once lived quietly under the sink is now a display-worthy, scent-forward statement. Even the most mundane parts of our routines are expected to perform with a little personality. In 2026, it turns out nothing—even your laundry—gets to be mundane anymore.

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Meet the Experts

Lisa Payne Head of Beauty Trends at Stylus Lisa leads the Beauty team at Stylus. Responsible for tracking and analysing the latest innovations in global beauty development, she unearths insights on emerging industry shifts, key consumer groups, and future-focused directives.



Since joining Stylus in 2010, Lisa has played an instrumental role in growing our beauty content. She’s astute at translating consumer and industry trends into product development and marketing strategies. An esteemed industry expert, Lisa’s insights are regularly called upon by journalists and industry bodies, such as the British Beauty Council and CEW UK. As well as being featured in titles like the Financial Times, British Vogue, Elle, The Telegraph, and the Business of Fashion, she travels internationally to present trends, share market insights, and moderate panels and roundtables.



Every year, Lisa leads the production of some of Stylus’s most anticipated reads, including our Beauty Product Category Projections, which unveil the key annual product trends across the industry’s six biggest categories, and our Future Beauty Cohorts, identifying commercially relevant consumer groups before they hit the mainstream. She’s driven by formula innovation, creative experts, and disruptive sustainability.

Carina Chaz CEO and Founder of Dedcool CEO and Founder of Dedcool.

Jon Bresler Lafco Founder and President Lafco Founder and President