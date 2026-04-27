My Tiny NYC Apartment Feels Like a 5-Star Spa With These Under-$50 Salt & Stone Body Products
The scents are top tier.
I’m big on little luxuries; small, under $50 items that make my space feel like an expensive hotel. I love a scented detergent. I’m obsessed with a plush bathrobe. And I will 100 percent splurge on a fancy lipstick case that I most definitely don’t need. My current fixation, however, is turning my itty-bitty New York City bathroom into the likes of a five-star spa. I take hand soap, body wash, lotions, oils, mists, and deodorants incredibly seriously. And after testing dozens of products, I’ve come to the conclusion that Salt & Stone is the brand that does scented body care best.
I’ve tried every single product from the brand and experimented with allllll the different scents (Saffron & Cedar is a sleeper hit), so I can confidently say that I’m well-versed in which Salt & Stone products are worth the hype. So if you’re in the market for a bathroom refresh, need to buy someone a housewarming gift, or just want to treat yourself (you have my permission), shop the best of the best ahead.
Get Clean
The perfumers at Salt & Stone do not mess around. Their scent profiles are not only incredibly unique—you’ve never smelled something similar, I promise—but they also have such incredible sillage. With just a pump or two, my entire shower smells like I have a diffuser powering through the vents.
This one is a bit fresher but just as yummy. Plus, it has the same skin-friendly formula with hydrating seaweed extract and hyaluronic acid, as well as vitamin C and niacinamide to brighten skin.
Max Hydration
The brand offers two different formulas: a lotion and a cream. As a dry skin girl, I’ll always opt for the richer of the two, but my sister swears up and down that the lotion is the clear winner. Frankly, you can’t go wrong.
This warm and spicy profile doesn’t skimp on hydration. It’s packed with squalane and argan oil, which offer hydration, as well as soothing ingredients like seaweed extract and spirulina. It feels super soothing on the skin after a day in the sun.
I have to give a major shoutout to this rose-and-oud hand cream. I used it all winter long when my hands were suffering from eczema, and it honestly provided instant relief from itching.
Oil Up
You won’t catch me stepping out of the house in the spring or summer without a body oil covering every inch of exposed skin. My favorites add another layer to my olfactory personality and give my perpetually dry skin a pretty sheen, all without feeling sticky or greasy. These two fit the bill.
Citrus scents, particularly orange blossom, are my favorite springtime fragrances. It’s bright and airy, and when well-executed, doesn’t have that sickeningly medicinal vibe. This particular oil is elevated and refreshing.
Must-Have Body Mists
I’ll be honest: I think of Salt & Stone primarily for shower products. That being said, I was genuinely impressed by the brand's body mists. The scent profiles go toe-to-toe with my luxury favorites. My editor trick? Spray it on your towels and linens.
This has the strongest skin-scent effect of the bunch. It’s warm, cozy, and after sitting for around an hour, oxidizes with my skin’s natural scent for a new payoff that feels unique to me. It is a bit woodier, though, so I’ll switch it out for something warmer come summer.
I think of this like a midday pick-me-up. One spray tingles my nose and acts as an instant energizer. It’s uber refreshing, and I’m confident it’ll be living on my desk all season long. The best part? The ingredients are skin-friendly so it doesn’t dry out my scalp.
Don't Forget Deodorant
Nine times out of 10, I’m going to go with an aluminum deodorant. I find that many of the natural ones just aren’t strong enough when I know I’m going to sweat. That said, these aluminum-free formulas hold up pretty well. I wouldn’t reach for them on a 90-degree day, but they hold up during a pilates class.
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My sensitive skin loves a soothing ingredient like spirulina; even after a fresh shave, it soothes my skin and prevents burning or stinging, which is super rare in scented deodorants.
In case you missed it, deodorant is in its fine fragrance era. And while perfume-first brands like Chanel, Chloé, and Phlur have a big piece of the pie, this Salt and Stone option is just as elevated. Rose and oud combine to create a soft, sexy, and seductive blend. I don’t know about you, but that’s how I want my pits to smell.
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Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.