I’m big on little luxuries; small, under $50 items that make my space feel like an expensive hotel. I love a scented detergent. I’m obsessed with a plush bathrobe. And I will 100 percent splurge on a fancy lipstick case that I most definitely don’t need. My current fixation, however, is turning my itty-bitty New York City bathroom into the likes of a five-star spa. I take hand soap, body wash, lotions, oils, mists, and deodorants incredibly seriously. And after testing dozens of products, I’ve come to the conclusion that Salt & Stone is the brand that does scented body care best.

I’ve tried every single product from the brand and experimented with allllll the different scents (Saffron & Cedar is a sleeper hit), so I can confidently say that I’m well-versed in which Salt & Stone products are worth the hype. So if you’re in the market for a bathroom refresh, need to buy someone a housewarming gift, or just want to treat yourself (you have my permission), shop the best of the best ahead.

Get Clean

The perfumers at Salt & Stone do not mess around. Their scent profiles are not only incredibly unique—you’ve never smelled something similar, I promise—but they also have such incredible sillage. With just a pump or two, my entire shower smells like I have a diffuser powering through the vents.

Sand & Stone Santal & Vetiver Body Wash $36 at Sephora Starting us off strong: this is my number-one favorite product in the entire range. The aromatic blend is a woody, earthy treat that envelops my entire bathroom. It’s heavy on the amber and lingers on the skin hours after I get out of the shower. Salt & Stone Bergamot & Hinoki Body Wash $36 at Sephora This one is a bit fresher but just as yummy. Plus, it has the same skin-friendly formula with hydrating seaweed extract and hyaluronic acid, as well as vitamin C and niacinamide to brighten skin.

Max Hydration

The brand offers two different formulas: a lotion and a cream. As a dry skin girl, I’ll always opt for the richer of the two, but my sister swears up and down that the lotion is the clear winner. Frankly, you can’t go wrong.

Salt & Stone Saffron & Cedar Body Cream $42 at Sephora This warm and spicy profile doesn’t skimp on hydration. It’s packed with squalane and argan oil, which offer hydration, as well as soothing ingredients like seaweed extract and spirulina. It feels super soothing on the skin after a day in the sun. Salt & Stone Black Rose & Oud Nourishing Hand Cream With Niacinamide + Seaweed Extract I have to give a major shoutout to this rose-and-oud hand cream. I used it all winter long when my hands were suffering from eczema, and it honestly provided instant relief from itching.

Oil Up

You won’t catch me stepping out of the house in the spring or summer without a body oil covering every inch of exposed skin. My favorites add another layer to my olfactory personality and give my perpetually dry skin a pretty sheen, all without feeling sticky or greasy. These two fit the bill.

Salt & Stone Bergamot & Hinoki Body Oil $42 at Sephora Citrus scents, particularly orange blossom, are my favorite springtime fragrances. It’s bright and airy, and when well-executed, doesn’t have that sickeningly medicinal vibe. This particular oil is elevated and refreshing. Salt & Stone Santal & Vetiver Body Oil $42 at Sephora Even though this one has a different flavor profile, the nourishing ingredients remain. Your skin will luck out thanks to the macadamia oil, which is full of fatty acids that lock in hydration.

Must-Have Body Mists

I’ll be honest: I think of Salt & Stone primarily for shower products. That being said, I was genuinely impressed by the brand's body mists. The scent profiles go toe-to-toe with my luxury favorites. My editor trick? Spray it on your towels and linens.

Salt & Stone Santal & Vetiver Body and Hair Fragrance Mist $45 at Sephora This has the strongest skin-scent effect of the bunch. It’s warm, cozy, and after sitting for around an hour, oxidizes with my skin’s natural scent for a new payoff that feels unique to me. It is a bit woodier, though, so I’ll switch it out for something warmer come summer. Salt & Stone Bergamot & Hinoki Body and Hair Fragrance Mist $45 at Sephora I think of this like a midday pick-me-up. One spray tingles my nose and acts as an instant energizer. It’s uber refreshing, and I’m confident it’ll be living on my desk all season long. The best part? The ingredients are skin-friendly so it doesn’t dry out my scalp.

Don't Forget Deodorant

Nine times out of 10, I’m going to go with an aluminum deodorant. I find that many of the natural ones just aren’t strong enough when I know I’m going to sweat. That said, these aluminum-free formulas hold up pretty well. I wouldn’t reach for them on a 90-degree day, but they hold up during a pilates class.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Salt & Stone Saffron & Cedar Extra-Strength Aluminum-Free Deodorant $20 at Sephora My sensitive skin loves a soothing ingredient like spirulina; even after a fresh shave, it soothes my skin and prevents burning or stinging, which is super rare in scented deodorants. Salt & Stone Black Rose & Oud Extra-Strength Aluminum-Free Deodorant $20 at Sephora In case you missed it, deodorant is in its fine fragrance era. And while perfume-first brands like Chanel, Chloé, and Phlur have a big piece of the pie, this Salt and Stone option is just as elevated. Rose and oud combine to create a soft, sexy, and seductive blend. I don’t know about you, but that’s how I want my pits to smell.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.