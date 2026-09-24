True story: I spent three days in Stockholm learning about a single serum. That might sound excessive, but there was a lot to unpack with Shiseido’s new Vital Perfection Intensive SculptDefine Serum. Alongside beauty editors and influencers from around the world, I explored the world of Shiseido with the brand’s scientists and spoke one-on-one with the people behind the cutting-edge formula. Plus, Anne Hathaway is the face of the whole thing, which admittedly did not hurt my interest. I mean, have you seen her lately? And, of course, I put the $155 serum on my own face.
The big promise is right there in the name: sculpting. The serum was developed around Shiseido’s research into skin sagging, but the science went way beyond the collagen conversation I was expecting. The brand’s scientists walked us through five factors they’ve been studying related to sagging, including everything from circulation to nerve activity. There was a lot going on beneath the surface that, frankly, I had never really thought about. Even more surprising: according to Shiseido’s testing, changes can be visible in as little as one week. (I know, that's a massive claim. I admittedly had my doubts, too.)
Naturally, I had questions. I’m 27, so sagging isn’t exactly at the top of my skincare concerns yet, but I am a beauty editor, which means I’m professionally incapable of looking in a mirror without noticing some tiny new thing (occupational hazard). I also spend a lot of time writing about skincare for people decades older than I am, so I wanted to know who actually stands to get the most out of a serum like this. And three days of talking about sagging has a way of making you wonder whether you should be doing something about it proactively, too. So I asked Nathalie Broussard, Scientific Communications Director of Shiseido, whether someone my age actually needs it—and if not me, who?—and then took it home to see what it could do for my skin.
Shiseido
Vital Perfection Intensive SculptDefine Serum
What Is the Shiseido Vital Perfection Intensive SculptDefine Serum?
Before we get into the science, there’s an important distinction to make. A topical serum can improve things like elasticity, texture, and fine lines, but it can’t physically reposition tissue that has already started to sag. So, despite words like “lift” and “sculpt” being all over the name and marketing, this isn’t a facelift in a bottle. If that existed, people wouldn't spend as much on cosmetic surgery as they do.
What Shiseido is claiming is that it can improve the appearance of sagging by addressing some of the changes in the skin that accompany it. And rather than zeroing in on collagen alone, the brand looked at everything from circulation to skin cell activity. “We have a new approach to targeting sagging, not only focusing on the skin itself, but really addressing the main factors that induce sagging,” Broussard tells me.
The formula is built around the brand’s D-AminoLift Complex, which includes niacinamide, an MVP ingredient proven to improve elasticity, reduce fine lines, and even out skin tone. Shiseido also added watercress extract to support the skin’s natural collagen and its proprietary brightening ingredient, 4MSK, to target dark spots and dullness. In much simpler terms: there’s the firming side of the formula, and then there’s the brightening side.
Who Is the SculptDefine Serum Actually For?
At 27, I had to ask the obvious question: Do I actually need this yet? According to Broussard, not necessarily. She says Shiseido designed the serum broadly with people 40 and older in mind, when sagging tends to become a more legit concern.
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That doesn’t mean you have to wait for your 40th birthday to use it. “If you are 30 years old and really concerned by sagging, feel free,” Broussard says, adding that the formula is gentle. But she also told me that starting about a decade earlier for preventative purposes is already plenty. So, no, I don’t need to panic about sagging at 27—and neither do you—which was nice to hear after spending three days talking about it.
Putting the Shiseido SculptDefine Serum to the Test
One more level set: As I said, I’m 27 and don’t have significant sagging, so I was mostly watching how my very discreet fine lines reacted and whether my skin looked any bouncier. Radiance was another big one. Still, I couldn't get past the one-week claim—I'm a logical person. Shiseido reports visible improvements in signs of sagging after seven days, which Broussard says were measured through both expert evaluations and instrumental testing. Even she was genuinely surprised by the speed. “When we are addressing sagging, it can take a long time,” she tells me.
So, I used it morning and night. No, I did not suddenly have a newly chiseled jawline, but my skin looked good. Like, really good. It was glossy and ridiculously smooth, with this plump, almost taut quality to it. Almost like a fresh batch of Botox had been injected. That's probably what I mean when I say my skin looked “firmer.” By the end of the week, my forehead was so smooth it looked like something could bounce off of it. I also loved it under makeup; everything layered beautifully on top without losing that almost glassy finish.
Then there's the fragrance. I am very anti-fragrance in my skincare, but it's incredibly light and, much to my surprise, beautiful. You get a little whiff when you put it on, and that's pretty much it. Did it lift my face in seven days? I wouldn't say that. I'm also not exactly the ideal test case for that claim. What I can say is that my skin looked noticeably smoother than it did when I started, with a bounce to it that I really loved.
Is Shiseido’s $155 SculptDefine Serum Worth It?
At $155, this is an investment serum, and I don’t think everyone needs to make that investment—myself included, at least not specifically for sagging at 27. But I loved using it enough that I kept reaching for it long after my official test was over. The finish alone is gorgeous, especially under makeup, and my skin consistently looked better when I used it.
If sagging and loss of firmness are already concerns for you, though, I think the formula makes much more sense for the price. Just keep your expectations realistic: this is skincare, not an in-office treatment, and I wouldn't buy it expecting a brand-new jawline in a bottle. I would buy it for how incredibly smooth and bouncy it made my skin look—and if it gets me one step closer to Anne Hathaway's stunning complexion in the process, I'll take it.
Shop My Other Favorite Shiseido Products
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Eyelash Curler - Eyelash Curler
While all of the Shiseido makeup products are now only available in Europe, thankfully, the brand kept around its iconic eyelash curler for us to buy stateside. You won't find one better, trust.
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Eudermine Activating Essence With Hyaluronic Acid
This gorgeously hydrating essence is the secret to glass skin with its jam-packed formula of dark spot-fighting, pore-reducing, acne-clearing ingredients.
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Facial Cotton Pads
It may seem silly to spend this much on cotton pads, but you won't realize how elite these are from the cheaper alternatives until you try them.
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Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream
A cult-favorite eye cream that's filled with firming peptides, skin barrier-protecting squalane, and brightening ginseng for hard-to-wake-up under-eyes.
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Meet the Expert
Nathalie Broussard
Nathalie Broussard is Scientific Communications Director for Shiseido EMEA, where she helps translate the brand’s research and technology for audiences across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Before joining Shiseido, she held scientific communications and training roles at skincare brands including SVR, Vichy, and Nuxe.
Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, andWomen's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.