15 Luxury Body Washes That Rival Your Favorite Perfumes
These nourishing formulas are far from boring.
Confession: I'm incredibly lazy when it comes to my body care routine. I know the skin on your body deserves just as much love as the skin on your face, but I can't be bothered to apply body lotion or oil. I get the major ick with sticky or tacky textures, and God forbid a product takes longer than a few seconds to fully absorb. Thankfully, the best luxury body washes more than make up for my lack of body care, because, let's be honest, we all deserve an especially luxe shower experience from time to time.
Over the years testing new beauty products, I've nailed down what makes a luxury body wash stand out from the rest. For starters, it has to smell amazing. Whether it's a warm and cozy musk scent or a fresh floral blend, I want my body wash to hold up to my favorite perfumes. Then, most importantly, it needs to go beyond just cleansing my skin. Formulas full of hydrating ingredients like glycerin and vitamin E (among others!) are key for getting more bang out of my buck, plus many tackle skin conditions like keratosis pilaris and bacne.
Ahead, I found 15 body washes that pass my strict standards with flying colors. The opulent formulas below will have your skin as smooth and soft as can be, while leaving you with a scent you'll be tempted to sniff all day long.
Cyklar, the body care brand every editor I know is obsessed with, is worth all the hype. Its oil-infused body gel leaves my skin softer than ever, but it also takes the cake for the best-smelling body wash I tried. The lingering warmth of sandalwood, vanilla, and amber has me sniffing my skin all day long.
There's a reason this cult-favorite pick is constantly selling out—it's that good. It's packed with skin-loving vitamins and oils to cleanse, nourish, and soothe skin. Its light eucalyptus scent is calming, too, just like a trip to your favorite spa. Nécessaire essentially put leveled-up body washes on the map with this hit.
Glossier can do no wrong in my eyes. The brand just revamped its fan-favorite Body Hero wash with a new scent called Sandstone—the very same blend in Glossier's just-launched body mists. It's a fresh and green scent with notes of clary sage, fig leaf, and sandalwood that has a grounding effect. You'll love its hydrating oil-to-soap formula, too.
French beauty brands know a thing or two about body washes, if this cult-favorite find is any indicator. It has the slippery, moisturizing feel of a body oil, but once it hits water, it turns into a decadent milky lather. I'm obsessed with its warm almond scent, plus it doubles as a shaving cream that allows you to get an ultra-smooth shave.
I can't get enough of Phlur's Missing Person perfume, and it seems the internet can't either. Not only is the eau de parfum version a hit, but so is the body wash. Musk, jasmine, and blonde wood make for a subtle skin scent that has you leaving the shower feeling calm and comforted—just like being wrapped in a hug.
I'm sure you've seen this bottle all over your Instagram page, but the formula inside is well worth the praise. This gel cleanser uses antioxidants and ocean botanicals to soften and soothe skin. It's especially made for those who spend lots of time outdoors and may have dryer skin as a result.
If you prefer body oils over lotions, this pick is sure to be a hit in your routine. This oil turns into a silky lather that hydrates your skin and nourishes the skin barrier. It also smells absolutely delicious, with a scent of sweet florals and sandalwood. You may never go back to your drugstore body wash after you've experienced this one.
If you're unfamiliar with Soft Services, allow me to put the brand's editor-loved body wash on your radar. It's gentle, non-irritating formula works for every skin type under the sun, whether you're acne-prone or ultra-dry. It's all thanks to its glycerin-fueled formula, which hydrates and soothes skin, even well after rinsing it off.
As someone who typically showers in the mornings, this body wash has made a world of difference in my routine. Its invigorating blend of citrus and eucalyptus wakes me up like a cup of coffee, which I can never get enough of in the morning. If that's not enough to impress, it's also chock-full of vitamin C for clearer, brighter skin with every wash.
Fragrance girls have been knowing about Bvlgari's luxurious scents, but the brand's body washes are just as good. With Eau Perfumée Thé Blanc, you'll be transported away to a breezy summer day where you're surrounded by fresh notes of white musk, subtle florals, and tea. It lathers exceptionally well, so one pump is all you need to cleanse your body from head to toe.
Jo Malone perfumes are some of my favorites in my collection, so I was ecstatic to see that one of my holy grail summer fragrances also comes in a body wash formula. For the uninitiated, this scent instantly takes me to a cliffside overlooking the ocean, where I'm surrounded by fresh, salty air and the woody, earthiness of the beach. It's particularly a great buy if you prefer lighter scents, as it's not too strong.
Considering Carnal Flower is one of the best luxury perfumes of all time, I had no doubts that the body wash version would be equally as opulent. "The blend of tuberose, musk, sandalwood and orange blossom provide a lush base with just a hint of spice—the type of scent you'd want to wear around a lover, if you catch my drift," says Beauty Director Hannah Baxter. Its gel formula holds up, too, as it develops into a deep lather once it contacts water.
Senior Beauty Editor, Samantha Holender, is obsessed with Oak Essentials, and I take all of her recommendations very seriously. With its invigorating, herbal scent, one pump is all it takes for a spa-like experience. According to reviews, a little goes a long way in leaving your skin clean and refreshed.
Sothys is an under-the-radar French brand that deserves far more hype. A great intro would be its shower gel, which melts into the skin and turns into a frothy lather quickly. When you step out of the shower, you're greeted with skin smelling of fresh citrus for hours after you dry off.
I never knew I needed peppermint in my shower routine until this body wash came into my life. The scent instantly jolts me awake and almost tingles on the skin, which feels incredible when I'm running on five hours of sleep. Aside from its fresh, minty scent, it also earns major points for its plant-based formula.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.