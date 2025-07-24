Confession: I'm incredibly lazy when it comes to my body care routine. I know the skin on your body deserves just as much love as the skin on your face, but I can't be bothered to apply body lotion or oil. I get the major ick with sticky or tacky textures, and God forbid a product takes longer than a few seconds to fully absorb. Thankfully, the best luxury body washes more than make up for my lack of body care, because, let's be honest, we all deserve an especially luxe shower experience from time to time.

Over the years testing new beauty products, I've nailed down what makes a luxury body wash stand out from the rest. For starters, it has to smell amazing. Whether it's a warm and cozy musk scent or a fresh floral blend, I want my body wash to hold up to my favorite perfumes. Then, most importantly, it needs to go beyond just cleansing my skin. Formulas full of hydrating ingredients like glycerin and vitamin E (among others!) are key for getting more bang out of my buck, plus many tackle skin conditions like keratosis pilaris and bacne.

Ahead, I found 15 body washes that pass my strict standards with flying colors. The opulent formulas below will have your skin as smooth and soft as can be, while leaving you with a scent you'll be tempted to sniff all day long.

