I normally find shopping quite soothing. However, shopping for Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be incredibly overwhelming—even for me. I can get swept up in the tizzy of a bunch of small sales, and end up spending my money on a whole lot of, well, crap. But this year, I’m doing things differently. I’ve plotted a few Big-Ticket items I’ve been eyeing, and plan to snag them when they’re at their cheapest. Case in point? The Omnilux Contour Face LED Mask, which is currently $80 off.
Here’s the deal: this LED mask, which promotes radiance, fewer wrinkles, and smoother skin, was named one of Marie Claire’s best LED masks on the market. It has the safety data, FDA clearance, and clinical testing to back up its claims, so you know it’ll deliver on its promise of brighter skin, less visible lines, and a firmer overall complexion. It also fits your face better than most. It straps on across the back of your head for a snug fit that will feel comfortable while you wear it for each of the weekly 10-minute treatments.
Omnilux
Contour Face
Don’t believe me? A Marie Claire tester previously told us that after wearing the mask religiously for two months (and even bringing it with her to Tokyo), she “saw progress on some of my hyperpigmentation.” She added: “My skin appeared significantly brighter and more bouncy. If this were a Letterboxd review, I’d give the mask a solid 4 stars out of 5."
Kim Kardashian is a fan of the brand, too. Back in 2023, she jumped on Instagram Stories to share her love for the brand’s hand LED masks. "I'm obsessed with these. I gave them as gifts this year," she wrote on a past Instagram story and even went as far as to mention her post wasn't an ad, proof that she's a genuine fan.
But I’m the first to question a celebrity endorsement, so I went as far as to ask a pro if there’s actually any benefit to using one of these masks. TL;DR: If you buy one that’s up to par, highly rated, and clinically proven, it can have cumulative benefits. "LED light therapy has become a trusted option for improving both skin health and overall wellness," says Mona Foad, M.D., MHS, board-certified dermatologist atMONA Dermatology. "It uses specific wavelengths of light to gently address concerns like breakouts, redness, and signs of aging, while also supporting collagen production and skin healing."
There you have it. I’ll be scooping up the Contour Face device, but I’m dropping a few of my other favorites below, too.
HigherDOSE
Red Light Face Mask
PURSONIC
Led Light Therapy Mask With Smart Controller
Therabody
Theraface Mask Glo
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Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists.