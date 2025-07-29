I love summer more than anything, but my skin? She feels otherwise. Heat and too much sun exposure are enemy number one—and the biggest triggers for my rosacea. Without the right cocktail of over-the-counter skincare and prescriptions (shoutout to my incredible derm Dr. Marisa Garshick), my face rebels with the fiery anger of a papulopustular flare (it looks like a bunch of red and inflamed acne on my cheeks, chin, and nose) and affects not just my skin tone but the texture as well.

Learning how to get my redness and rosacea under control has been an exercise in patience and experimentation. Treatments don’t work overnight (no matter how much I manifest), and there’s no one-size-fits-all routine. But over the past five years, I’ve found a mix of cleansers, treatments, and moisturizers that keep my skin calm and—literally—cool. Not to jinx it, but I haven’t had one flare this summer (knock on wood). Ahead, shop my 10 favorite formulas to help soothe redness and keep rosacea at bay in the warmer months.

Sulfur Washes

The TLDR on rosacea: it’s caused by an overgrowth of demodex mites (yes, little, living organisms) on the skin. I hope I didn’t gross anyone out—it’s the truth! Sulfur, a popular skincare ingredient that smells, unfortunately, a bit like rotten eggs, has been proven to reduce mites on the face, and therefore, calm a flare. Not the sexiest, but it works.

Proactiv Proactivclean Mineral Acne Cleanser $36 at Ulta Beauty I was a loyal Proactiv 3-step girlie for the majority of my teen years, so it’s a bit nostalgic to have a piece of my early aughts routine back in action. But this is the real deal—with three percent mineral sulfur and the calming addition of camomille, it’s just as effective as anything I would get from my dermatologist. Kate Somerville Eradikate™ 3% Sulfur Daily Foaming Cleanser + Acne Treatment $45 at Sephora A bit harsher on the skin than the Proactiv option, I’d recommend this to anyone who is dealing with acne in addition to rosacea or is a bit more oily. This guy will help absorb excess oil and unclog pores, while simultaneously targeting those little demodex mites.

Cooling Start

My most irritating flares would happen during a day at the beach. Reason being: my skin would get overheated. Now, I throw one of my favorite cryotherapy tools into the cooler and whip it out every hour or two. (A regular ice cube works just as well, for what it’s worth.) While it may look a little over the top to strangers on their beach walk, I quite frankly couldn't care less. The things I’ll do for good skin!

The Skinny Confidential Hot Mess Ice Roller $79 at Nordstrom My ice roller has seen the world—she comes with me on every single vacation. The titanium roller stays cooler longer than any other option on the market. A nice 10-minute roll a few times a day truly keeps my flares under control. Therabody Theraface Depuffing Wand for Under Eye Bags & Dark Circles $159.99 at Sephora If the heavier ice roller isn’t in the cards (or you’re looking to splurge on a fun, new device), I highly recommend this. Stay away from the heat option and stick to cryo. Just make sure you wipe down the metal tip with rubbing alcohol to keep it clean.

Azelaic Acid For the Win

Azelaic acid is a superpower ingredient as is—it tackles texture, acne, pores—but it’s extra incredible at addressing the redness associated with rosacea. I’m on a 15 percent azelaic acid cream prescribed by Dr. Garshick, but I’d recommend these alternatives in a heartbeat. Look for a high concentration: as close to 10 percent (what’s legally allowed over-the-counter) as possible.

Shani Darden Skin Care Rescue Serum With 10% Azelaic Complex $68 at Sephora In addition to 10 percent azelaic acid, this serum includes oat kernal extract to help calm redness even further. A little product goes such a long way, the texture is silky, and the dry down is velvety. The Ordinary Azelaic Acid Suspension 10% Cream for Redness and Blemish-Prone Skin $28.80 at Sephora Affordable and effective, this no-frills option feels more like a cream on the skin. Still, I’d pair it with one of the gentle moisturizers below.

Gentle Moisturizers

Most people dealing with rosacea are going to be dealing with dry skin and potential burning (especially during a flare), and a compromised skin barrier. I swear by calming, nourishing moisturizers that avoid fragrance, essential oils, and acids. Frills-free is your best bet.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Cream $240 at Sephora If I could only use one product for the rest of my life: it’s this. It gives glow and hydration—plus, I swear that anti-inflammatory purslane is a magical ingredient for redness reduction. Avène Redness Expert Soothing Moisturizing Concentrated Cream $42 at Ulta Beauty A French pharmacy staple, this rich cream reduces redness and cools the skin on application. Keep it in the fridge for an extra soothing treat.

Mineral SPF Only

Physical sunscreens, which reflect the sun’s UV rays as opposed to absorbing them like chemical sunscreens, are the gold standard for rosacea. They’re the gentlest and least likely to cause irritation. I never, ever leave the house without a thick layer and reapply, like clockwork, every 80 minutes during a beach day.

iS Clinical Extreme Protect Spf 30 $84 at Bluemercury $48 at Target $84 at Bluemercury I happen to love a goopy sunscreen—it’s my secret to a good glow. This guy is certainly thick, but the dewy sheen is next-level. And when I’m consistent? I swear that my rosacea flares up less. ciele Prime & Protect SPF 30+ Smoothing Primer $38 at Sephora I’ve never met a mineral sunscreen built quite like this one. Until I got eyes on the INCI list, I swore it was chemical—the texture is that elegant. It blends like a dream, looks gorgeous under makeup, and never, ever pills.

