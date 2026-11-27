When I'm shopping for the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday beauty deals, I'm very selective with what I actually need to stock up on, rather than performing a mad dash to scoop up everything on sale. That means skincare is essential, since it's usually the priciest part of my beauty routine. More specifically, I'm eyeing K-beauty products for this sale season, since they have become an integral part of my daily skin regimen in order to maintain a healthy skin barrier and otherworldly glow. There's no way harsh winter weather is going to disturb my epidermis!
With that in mind, I've been combing every corner of the internet to find the best Korean beauty skincare sales happening for early Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as well as over the weekend. Want sheet mask packs on steep discount? I've got you covered? How about a cult-favorite sunscreen the entire Marie Claire beauty team can't stop talking about? Yup, I found that, too. Essentially, if it's been on your K-beauty wishlist, there's an excellent chance that you can snag it on sale this week, which is music to any skincare lover's ears.
Keep scrolling for the 10 best K-beauty products I'm buying during BF/CM shopping.
Ever since I went to Seoul earlier this year and learned all about the reparative benefits of PDRN (yes, as in salmon sperm), I have been the biggest advocate for the ingredient. There's a reason it's gone viral on TikTok and is the talk of every dermatologist of note—it's good stuff! From minimizing inflammation to softening the look of wrinkles, PDRN skincare, and this buzzy cream in particular, are more than worth the bathroom shelf space.
Review: "One of the best Korean creams I’ve ever used, soothing, hydrating, calming, redness reducing, definitely worth it and use it in conjunction with their copper peptides serum for impressive results." — Amazon
Best K-Beauty Barrier Repair Cream
CENTELLIAN
24 Madeca Cream Time Reverse Teca Anti-Aging Moisturizer
'Tis the season for all things skin barrier repair. When your epidermis is stressed out and inflamed, you'll see breakouts, redness, dullness—the works. I picked up a tube of this cult-favorite cream at a Korean drugstore and it's already become a must-have in my fall skincare routine. Anyone with dry or sensitive skin, this is also an ideal formula year-round to keep your complexion calm and glowing.
Review: "I dont normally write reviews but this product is amazing. It took me a couple of months before I could really notice the difference (I'm sure there were small changes before then but by then it was impossible to overlook) so patience is key. I apply it pretty consistently before bed (I skip days my skin is feeling sensitive) and my skin is softer. My acne scars are also smoother and don't look as red. The cream isnt greasy and I dont really notice a smell. Highly recommend." — Amazon
Best K-Beauty Sheet Masks
BIODANCE
Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask
I may or may not be wearing one of these masks as I write this, because my skin is in desperate need of a hydration boost. I adore Korean sheet masks in general, but this option has really stolen my heart over the last few months. The fact that it dries down completely clear is so satisfying (I wear it on long-haul flights for hours at a time) and when I finally remove it, my skin is so plump and juicy. Every variety is stellar but I'm partial to this hydrating option.
Review: "Obsessed with this mask. It signifies a self care night every time I plan on using it. I sleep in it and I treat my bed like a day spa, lol, and put a pillow under my legs and just lay there and do breathing exercises. It’s very cooling and soft on your face which is part of the joy! Especially for those of us who sleep hot! The next day your skin is noticeably glowing and hydrated. It’s easy to put on. It’s a little fragile but sticks so well that even if it rips a little you and push it back together on your face. I also use the eyehole pieces in spots around the nose or anyplace that rips. Super easy and an absolute keeper for my self care days!!" — Amazon
Best K-Beauty PDRN Serum
REJURAN
Turnover Ampoule
When it comes to the top brands in the burgeoning PDRN space, Rejuran is right there at the top. I can attest that this serum is more than worth the hype, especially if you have sensitive skin but you're still craving some plumping and hydrating benefits. It's a little pricey on its own but with the BFCM discount, I have no qualms about suggesting you stock up on a bottle or two—you, and your skin, won't regret it.
Review: "What initially caught my attention was the immediate boost in hydration and radiance, but the real magic became evident with continued use. My skin looks healthier, smoother, and more resilient overall. I've noticed improvements in texture, firmness, and that coveted "well-rested" glow, even during busy weeks when I'm not getting enough sleep. The formula absorbs beautifully, doesn't pill under other products, and feels luxurious without being heavy. Despite having sensitive skin, I've experienced no irritation—just consistent hydration and a noticeable improvement in my skin's appearance. Friends have commented that my skin looks fresher and younger, which is always the best kind of skincare compliment." — Amazon
Best K-Beauty Toner Pads
medicube
Zero Pore Pad 2.0
Toner pads are one of the newer K-Beauty categories to hit the States, and this tried-and-true option is at the top of my list. I met with the brand's CEO and development team in Korea, and I have to say, I was seriously impressed with the research behind these medicube pads. If you want gentle exfoliation that lives your complexion more luminous every time you use the product, but never at the cost of your skin's hydration, it's time to add this product to cart.
Review: "I have very sensitive skin and was afraid to add anything new to my skincare regiment but after two weeks of use I can safely say this product is AMAZING! Noticed smoother texture and smaller pores after a few uses. I have very oily, acne-prone skin and in combination with my other trusted skin care products (CeraVe acne foaming cream cleanser, these pore pads, the ordinary niacinamide 10% zinc 1%, a light cera ve oil control moisturizer [only when needed] and the Dr. Melaxin balm for under eyes) my skin has never looked so good! I have been using the other products for a year but introducing these pore pads has been a game changer! I notice my skin is less oily throughout the day, brighter, smoother, and more radiant! Would recommend!" — Amazon
Best K-Beauty Glass Skin Serum
Peach & Lily
Glass Skin Refining Serum
Ever since this serum launched eight years ago, it's been a staple in my pursuit of glass skin. I mean, it's in the name after all! The powerhouse blend of peach extract, niacinamide, East Asian mountain yam, and peptides helps to brighten, calm, and protect the skin of oxidative stress. It's also gentle enough for sensitive skin, which is impressive considering all of the benefits. If you're new to K-Beauty serums in general, this is a fantastic place to start.
Review: "I don’t know why I ever try another serum. I get sidetracked by the trends. Glass skin serum takes the best care of my skin. It calms down any redness, fades dark spots over time, and improves texture of my skin. And if I get any blemishes, they heal fastest when I use glass skin consistently. I go for AM and PM, just after the fix all mist from peach slices. Glass skin serum texture is like a watery gel. And though it’s not flashy, it’s a hard working holy grail." — Peach & Lily
Best K-Beauty Essence
COSRX
Snail Mucin Power Essence
There are some K-Beauty products that I've been using for over a decade, starting when the first wave of Korean products hit the States. This snail mucin formula remains a staple in my routine, especially when the temperature drops and I've craving as much moisture in my skin as possible. It's equal parts soothing and nourishing, and it lays the perfect foundation after cleansing for the rest of my skincare routine. 10/10, no notes.
Review: "Very sensitive skin, if I use NOTHING my skin doesn’t break out but I’m 37 and need some sort of moisturizer , especially living in Michigan , cold weather , but can never find the solution without having pimples like I’m 14. Thissss is it this is doing what it should !!! Put on at night and face is glowing and looks hydrated in the morning . Even use under makeup during day , obviously with some time to dry but yea I’d recommend this ! Would purchase again!" — Amazon
Best K-Beauty Tinted Sunscreen
Beauty of Joseon
Tinted Mineral Dayscreen SPF 30
It's safe to say that the entire Marie Claire team is obsessed with this tinted sunscreen. The formula is one of the newer releases for the popular K-Beauty brand, and it offers light-to-medium coverage that is perfect for your no-makeup days. Fellow melasma girlies, a tinted SPF is also one of the easiest ways to protect your skin from pesky pigmentation—just saying.
Review: "This product is perfect for no spf winter days when I’m going to the gym or running errands for a short while. This product does required prepped skin, I use tret and have combination skin and when I put it on bare skin..it highlighted every flake. After skin prep though, the finish was even and luminous. I used some NARS concealer and no powder and my skin looked wonderful after a workout. I’m very pale and the shade match was perfection. I’m excited to mix this with my Saie Glow primer and to see how it performs under my Chanel powder. Overall I’m extremely happy with this tint, as a replacement for my holy grail Numbuzin skin tint that’s been discontinued." — Amazon
Best K-Beauty Eye Cream
ROUND LAB
1025 Dokdo Eye Cream
I know there are some eye cream haters out there, but I've been a loyal user since my early twenties and I think my smooth under-eye area speaks for my consistency. K-Beauty formulas in particular are a stellar option since they're typically both super gentle and hydrating. This formula is a new find (another product I picked up in Seoul) and over the last few months I've become a fan for life. The fragrance-free formula helps to brighten and soften fine lines in one go, which is basically everything you want out of an eye cream formula IMO.
Review: "I've been using this religiously since I bought it and it has made such a difference in the circles around my eyes!!" — Olive Young
Best K-Beauty Cleanser
Illiyoon
Gentle Deep Facial Cleanser
I never want to spend a ton of money on a cleanser, and luckily, K-Beauty understands the vibe. This affordable option (on sale, it's less than $15!) removes dirt, oil, and makeup easily without stripping the skin of moisture. I actually look forward to massaging it around my face, which is not how I typically feel about the first step in my skincare routine, especially in the morning when I'm still half asleep.
Review: "I’ve been using this for a while now, my skin feels plump and hydrated after every use, it does help with the “glass” skin that Koreans have. I love that it doesn’t really have a strong smell of any at all, I’m not a fan of fragrance in my skin care product. The bottle come very secure and the size is nice for traveling too. I love this cleanser and I will most likely use it for a long time." — Amazon
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Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. She authors the Marie Claire newsletter Face Forward. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more.
She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a weekly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.