If I’ve learned anything from having expensive taste, it’s that the best strategy is to stock up during a sale. My go-to Davines Nou Nou Hair Mask that retails for $45? It’s currently $11 off. My luxury Virtue Hair Oil that’s worked wonders for my split ends? Its price is slashed from $46 to $32. Those are just a few of the highlights. I spent hours combing through sales, so you don’t have to. Shop the best Black Friday hair deals currently happening ahead.
If I could only use one shampoo for the rest of my life, it’s this one. The formula is perfectly foamy, calms my easily irritated scalp, and gives my hair a bounce that is pretty hard to come by. I’m also obsessed with the fact that the shampoo is dispensed via a pump—it never gets clogged and the bottle looks luxe sitting in my shower.
Review: “Yesterday morning, I had a meeting on Zoom and the person I was speaking to said, "Did you dye your hair? The color is SO rich!" Reader, I had not died my hair, I had just been using the foundation duo for two weeks. My hair is straight and I have a lot of it, but it's thin, and my scalp is prone to dermatitis. I have not had ANY dandruff after about three washes with the shampoo/conditioner. I wash generally every third day, so I'm looking forward to continuing to see results as I continue to use it.” — RŌZ
Best Conditioner
LolaVie
Restorative Conditioner
I stand by the fact that Jennifer Aniston’s haircare line is one of the best celebrity beauty brands—period. I particularly love the conditioner. It has a pleasant, citrusy smell, detangles my knots, and leaves my hair shiny and silky. I will say that I end up using more of this per wash than other conditioners, though, so I recommend buying a jumbo-sized bottle while it’s discounted.
Review: “I have wavy to curly hair and used CurlSmith for years but still found a lot of frizz. Want a more natural product and decided to go with just a good shampoo and conditioner regardless of what 'type' of hair I have. Along with the LolaVie shampoo this conditioner is excellent. Hair feels moisturized, doesn't leave it heavy or weighed down.” — Ulta
Best Leave-In Treatment
OUAI
Leave in Conditioner North Bondi
I’ve rotated through so many different leave-in formulas, and I always find myself coming back to Ouai’s. I spray very generously—my brush glides through knots, and it never makes my hair look or feel greasy. It also has heat protection built in, helps repair split ends, and protects against breakage. This is where it gets really fun, though: you can also use this on dry hair to tame flyaways, add extra hydration, and give hair some added shine.
Review: “THIS ONE IS A WINNER! My fine hair bunches and knots after having been shampooed -- this product takes care of relaxing the strands and combing out is A LOT easier. Prior to use, I was actually losing hair as it was being ripped out of my scalp because of the struggle to work out the tangles.” — Ouai
Best Dry Shampoo
Living Proof
The Classic Clean Dry Shampoo Set
As a dry shampoo connoisseur, I have a few different favorites. The Ouai's formula is my go-to for adding volume on clean hair, but when I’m trying to squeeze an extra day out of a blowout? Living Proof is the only option. It soaks up grease in 30 seconds and makes my hair genuinely look and feel clean again—without giving it a gross, gritty texture.
Review: “Is it really that much better than the others? Yes. I've been a long-time dry shampoo user. I recently tried Living Proof, and now I'm on my second bottle. It's expensive, but I really do think it performs better than the other brands I have used in the past. I would love an unscented version.” — Living Proof
Best Hair Mask
Davines
Nounou Repair Hair Mask for Damaged Hair
I usually stay loyal to the Heart of Glass line from Davines, but I’ll always make an exception for the Nous Nous Hair Mask. It’s the antidote to over-colored, overly-styled hair and, in just one use, my split ends look nonexistent. It’s definitely designed for thicker hair types, but I find if I use just a small amount of product, it’s suitable for fine hair, too.
Review: “I use this mask when my hair starts to feel dry or overworked and it always brings it back. The texture is thick but easy to work through my ends, and I don’t need a lot for my fine hair. After, my hair feels a lot softer and smoother, and it’s easier to brush without pulling. I like that it gives a deep treatment feel but doesn’t leave my hair heavy or greasy. My ends look healthier and less frizzy, especially after heat styling.” — Target
Best Hair Serum
Nutrafol
Strand Serum
You probably associate Nutrafol with hair growth supplements. But! The hair products are sleeper hits. Take this serum. It’s clinically proven to make your hair six times stronger and reduce breakage, which in turn allows your hair to actually grow longer.
Review: “I have been having significant issues with thinning hair. I like that this is a set and is easy to use. The serum is not heavy and does not weigh my thin hair down. Your hair is looking healthier and fuller.” — Nutrafol
Best Volumizing Product
Oribe
Maximista Thickening Spray
This product easily makes my hair density look doubled. There’s a bit of a learning curve with the application, though; the key is to give your whole head an even mist from eight to 10 inches away. If you spray too close, it can feel a bit tacky, and you might have some snags while heat styling. That said, once your technique is down pat, you won’t be able to live without this product.
Review: “Genuinely love this product as it drastically makes my fine hair feel fuller. Since being on GLPs I have lost a significant amount of hair and this product helps mask the loss.” — Target
Best Scalp Serum
California Naturals
Re:gro Anti-Thinning Scalp Serum
Beauty Director Hannah Baxter is California Naturals’s biggest fan, which is precisely how this under-$15 scalp serum landed on my radar. The formula is top-notch: there’s capixyl, an ingredient proven to strengthen hair, rosemary and castor seed oil, both of which promote hair thickness, biotin, which promotes growth, and saw palmetto, which helps block DHT, the hormone responsible for hormonal hair loss.
Review: “If you read the side of the box it says that it will take using 3-4 bottles of this serum to really see hair growth. I decided to stick with this and test the claim because I like the short term effects of the serum. In the short term this is a non-greasy formula that gives your hair some volume so it looks thicker. After finishing the 3rd bottle I started to notice more baby hair, so I'm going to keep using it. I wouldn't say the results are dramatic but I do think my hair looks thicker and healthier when using this. Compared to other serums this one is reasonably priced and actually makes a difference.” — Ulta
Best Hair Oil
Virtue
Hydrating Healing Hair Oil
Using hair oil on fine hair is tricky business. This one from Virtue is easily my favorite—regardless of your hair type. It manages to be both lightweight and incredibly nourishing all at once, smells divine, and makes a noticeable difference in hair health and strength in just a few weeks.
Review: “For reference, i have fine and bleach-damaged hair. This is the only oul that will not weigh down my hair, gives me shine and softness ( and it smells divine). I use it on my damp hair and then again on my dry hair after styling, and it has never failed me. It soaks in immediately, gives you great shine without the nasty stringy look. If you are a fine hair girlie like me, buy it, you will not regret it. I have gone through 3 bottles, and I will never be without this!!” — Ulta
Best Curl Cream
Bumble and bumble
Curl Light Defining Styling Cream
If you’re in the market for a soft hold curl cream, this baby has hundreds of five-star reviews—and is currently $12 off for Black Friday. Reviewers say that it excels in the hydration department, provides a light hold, and has a super subtle, very delightful scent.
Review: “Anyone who has decided to embrace their natural wave or curl pattern knows it's a journey. And on that journey, you try many products. I bought this on a whim, and when it ran out, I tried something else. When THAT ran out, I went back to this Bumble and Bumble light curl defining cream. And I realized…this is IT for me. (Well, this and the Olaplex No.10 gel and NYM curl mousse. 😂) But never going without this again! It smells lovely (but not excessive), it's lightweight and my waves are so full and defined but incredibly soft.” — Ulta
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists.