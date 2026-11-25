If there’s one thing I hate more than being pale, it’s sitting in self-tanner for hours on end. Even worse? Sleeping in it. My sheets inevitably end up stained; I feel sticky no matter how long I let the formula dry before getting into bed, and then there’s that god-awful self-tanner smell. For someone who loves being tan as much as I do, I really despise the process of getting there (without risking exposure to UV rays).
So when I got my hands on Loving Tan’s 10 Min Express Self-Tanning Smoothing Body Mask, I had some serious doubts. Even the express formulas I’ve used in the past require a good hour or two before I can hop in the shower, and this one was promising a deep, natural-looking tan after just 10 minutes of wear. Believe me, I wanted it to work. I just had a hard time believing that 10 minutes would get me anywhere near my usual golden color. Naturally, I had to put it to the test. Read on for my full review, including my before-and-after results.
Loving Tan
10 Min Express Self-Tanning Smoothing Body Mask
What’s in the Loving Tan 10-Minute Self-Tanning Body Mask?
I was a little thrown off by the consistency the first time I squeezed this stuff out of the tube. Unlike the airy tanning mousses I’m accustomed to, this has the texture of a rich body cream with a little bit of tack to it (though I wouldn’t go as far as to call it sticky). The formula combines naturally derived DHA, the ingredient responsible for the color in most self-tanners, with erythrulose, a slower-acting sugar that helps create a more even, natural-looking bronze. As for how Loving Tan gets away with a 10-minute rinse time claim? The brand developed a proprietary ingredient blend that boosts the activity of DHA, so the mask only needs 10 minutes on your skin to kick-start a tanning process that continues for up to 24 hours.
As for the body mask component, Loving Tan incorporated ceramides to help retain moisture, shea butter to soften skin, and a chock-full list of antioxidants. Skincare ingredients in self-tanners are hardly a novelty, and I'm not expecting any major skin benefits from something I wash off after 10 minutes. That said, I was pleasantly surprised by how moisturized my skin felt after rinsing, especially given how drying I find some of my other self-tanners.
How Do I Apply the Loving Tan 10-Minute Self-Tanning Body Mask?
I prepped my skin the same way I would for any other self-tanner: a good exfoliation in the shower and some moisturizer on my hands, feet, elbows, and knees. My one gripe? The mask is so thick that it takes some serious squeezing to get it out of the tube. Once on my mitt, though, the tinted cream was easy to blend. I opted to leave it on for 30 minutes for a deeper tan, after doing my own research on TikTok (under no circumstances was I leaving it on any longer than that). The scent was actually quite pleasant, and I didn't feel nearly as gross sitting in it as I do with most self-tanners.
After a quick rinse with warm water, I was genuinely thrilled to be getting into bed feeling freshly showered rather than covered in self-tanner. The only issue was that I looked practically as pale as I did before applying it. Convinced the tan hadn't taken, I went to bed and woke up about seven hours later with a little bit of color. But by that evening? I couldn't get over how tan I was. And perhaps even more impressive was how even the color was across my entire body.
Is the Loving Tan 10-Minute Self-Tanning Mask Worth It?
Quite frankly, I don't see myself sleeping in self-tanner ever again. I can't speak to the depth of color you'd get from a 10-minute application since I opted for 30, but considering I used to spend upwards of eight hours in self-tanner to achieve a comparable color, I'll happily take the half hour. Just be patient with the development process. Had I judged my tan the morning after applying it, I probably would've written off the formula entirely.
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I'm genuinely amazed by how well this stuff works. The fact that I can get this tan without sacrificing a good night's sleep is enough to make me reconsider every other self-tanner I own. And it's true, my white sheets have never been happier.
Other Self-Tanning Products I Love
St. Tropez
Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist
This is my fail-safe facial and hand tanning mist; it never gives me those tell-tale orange hands.
Loving Tan
2 Hr Express Self-Tanning Mousse
When I really want a just-got-back-from-Bali tan, this is a no-brainer. Though it's a little longer than my 10-minute express, it's still only a two-hour leave-on time, which prevents bedtime stickiness.
Coco & Eve
Tan Prep & Erase Scrub
I adore this product, I actually wrote a whole review. Not only does it prep my skin beautiful for my Loving Tan mask, but it also prevents that dreaded fading period.
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Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, andWomen's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.