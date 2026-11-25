I hate to say it, but so many of the Black Friday sales this year are pretty, well, meh. A handful of less desirable products that no one bought throughout the year get their prices slashed, and a brand slaps an “up to 30 percent discount” banner on the site. But a select handful of beauty sales are so genuinely impressive—even unheard of—that I frankly thought they were too good to be true. Leading my lineup: Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Black Friday blowout sale. In honor of the holiday, they are offering 20 percent off the entire site (!!) and including a Reverie 21:50 sample with purchase. Not only does Victoria Beckham Beauty never, ever go on sale, but Reverie 21:50 is also—in my humble opinion—the brand's best fragrance.
The hardest part of this sale is simply figuring out what items to shop. You see, I’m a mega Victoria Beckham Beauty fan and firmly believe her products are some of the best on the market. I use The Illuminator, The Satin Kajal Liner, and the Blush Stylus every single day. Now that The Foundation Drops are finally back in stock, I obviously need to pounce and stock up. That's just my selfish restock; the brand also has a handful of gorgeous gift sets that are sure to win over the pickiest, hardest-to-impress people in your life. Because I’ve tried every single item the brand has to offer, I feel uniquely qualified to provide an expertly curated guide to shopping the sale, ahead.
I am not only obsessed with the adorable holiday packaging here, but also everything that comes inside. Bordeaux shade is my favorite of the three; it comes with a Kajal Jewel Liner in Bordeaux Pave, mascara, and an eye wardrobe palette. It’s holiday glam in one, easy kit, and I’m confident that you’ll be using every item in here well into 2027.
Review: “It's my second eyeshadow palette, about my 8th eyeliner & mascara & as always it's all so beautiful. The Orchid Pave eyeliner is my absolute favorite. It's a shame it's not sold separately. My only negative comment was I didn't receive the complimentary Portofino fragrance.”
Best Victoria Beckham Beauty Fragrance
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Hotel Portofino
While I will forever and always stand by the fact that Reverie 21:50 is the best Victoria Beckham scent in the brand’s portfolio, you’ll be getting a sample of it while you shop. Which brings me to my second favorite: Hotel Portofino. It’s a very sexy scent with notes of bergamot, basil, saffron, fig, and pinot noir. A few months ago, Beckham herself told me it’s “fresh and effortless.” She reaches for it in the evening or “when I want something a bit more intimate.”
Review: “I have had the original Portifino for a few years now and loved it. The new Portifino came out and was out of my price range but my husband bought it for me. Wow it’s gorgeous, amazing and the compliments keep coming. It’s a luxury but worth it.”
Best Victoria Beckham Beauty Foundation
Victoria Beckham Beauty
The Foundation Drops With TFC8
While I do find it hard to recommend a foundation that costs more than $100, I have to concede that the formula is absolutely breathtaking. It’s absurdly expensive and simultaneously the best foundation I’ve ever put on my face. So, if you’re eyeing it, now’s the time. It’s more than $20 off and back in stock for the first time in months.
Review: “This is the best foundation that has ever sat on my skin. Silky smooth glow that makes your skin look and feel amazing. Almost invisible and weightless. Does not take too much blending as it just glides smoothly. Make my skin feel clean and fresh too. I absolutely love this product :)”
Best Victoria Beckham Beauty Eyeliner
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Satin Kajal Liner Trio
There is no better eyeliner out there—I said what I said. I am pretty awful at eyeliner, but this formula, along with the smudge end of the brush, is so forgiving that I don’t even think twice during application. I typically use it on my lower lash line and diffuse it along my upper lid, and then place Sarah Creal’s Eyes Up Eyeliner in my waterline. Coco Pavé is without a doubt my favorite shade, but the olive green is a close runner-up.
Review: “I am very impressed with the way it glides and how easy it is to do different styles like smoky eyes. Also I absolutely love the color options for my brown skin tone. I have quite a few of them.”
Best Victoria Beckham Beauty Skincare Product
Victoria Beckham Beauty
The Cell Rejuvenating Illuminator
Another product with a spot in my every day routine is the Cell Rejuvenating Illuminator in shade Rosé. I use two to three pumps over my entire face right before I apply my foundation, and I swear it makes the biggest difference in my skin tone, texture, and overall glow. That being said, there are so many different ways to use this product: tap a little on your cheekbones as highlight, grab the clear shade if you want the benefits without the shimmer, or mix it in with your moisturizer for some blurring action on a no-makeup day.
Review: “Obsessed with the Victoria Beckham Cell Rejuvenating Illuminator. It gives my skin the most beautiful, luminous glow and feels so luxurious. It reminds me of that fresh, sun-kissed glow you get after a fabulous beach vacation—just instantly radiant and glamorous. 🤍”
Best Victoria Beckham Beauty Lipstick
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Rouge Victoria Lip Set
For a very holiday-themed gift, look no further than this Rouge Victoria Lip Set, which includes the most luxe red lipstick, matching pencil, a lip brush, and an uber-luxe red leather case to hold it all. It’s a pricier pick, but every single element of this kit feels elevated and expensive. In short: you’re getting your money’s worth.
Review: “Beautiful and stylish as always from Victoria. Perfect shade of red. A gorgeous set …. too good to gift, I might have to keep it for myself! I agree with Victoria, lip should always be applied at the table and this set has everything you need to do it in style. Beautifully wrapped.”
Best Victoria Beckham Beauty Blush
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Blush Stylus
I’m partial to the shade Fresco, a peach-coral pink, but the other four shades, which range from a bold berry to a warm terracotta, are equally as flattering on the skin. The differentiating factor between this blush stick and the other is the narrow design. I have so much more control over where my product is being placed, and can just as easily use it as a cream eyeshadow and lip tint.
Review: “Love this idea of placing it where needed and easy to blend. Love the color Sienna which is beautiful on light skin and sensitive skin no problems. I did use it on my eyes as a liner and also for pushing back my hooded eyes.”
Best Victoria Beckham Beauty Bronzer
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Colour Wash
Probably the most viral Victoria Beckham Beauty launch from the past year, this tint is truly magical. It looks and feels like water, but adheres to the skin like a stain. Once it’s on, it’s not going anywhere. It’s the longest-lasting bronzer I’ve ever tried (that’s saying something) and still looks incredibly natural on the skin. It's the sister product to the Colour Wash blush, but truthfully, the color can live anywhere!
Review: “This provides the most long lasting natural flush on my mature skin . It blends beautifully. The colours are all gorgeous. A product I cannot be without and purchase repeatedly. The little glass bottle lasts ages too!”
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Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists.