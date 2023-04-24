I don’t know about you, but I spent the entirety of my weekend consuming Sofia Richie x Elliot Grainge wedding content. The French Riviera backdrop! The multitude of custom Chanel designs! The insane guest list! It’s the wedding of the year, and has single-handedly taken over all of my social media platforms, conversations, and wedding aspirations. While a wedding sponsored by Chanel is not in my cards, recreating Richie’s exact bridal makeup look is attainable—and something I plan on doing ASAP.

Thanks to makeup artist Patti Dubroff, who was flown to the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc for the festivities, we have the details about every single little product that went on the NudeStix Beauty Director’s face. It’s a mix of high and low (think: Maybelline vs Chanel), is all-around pretty finger-friendly, and gives a bronzed, fresh complexion that can fall into the bridal beauty category or be worn every day.

So without further ado, let’s get to it. “For Sofia’s rehearsal dinner, we wanted to do a little bit more eye, but really keep it all about that bronzy, glowy, healthy thing,” Dubroff, who has worked with everyone from Kate Bosworth and Margot Robbie to Kylie Jenner, explained. She started off by adding a little color to the cheeks with two shades from NudeStix: Sunkissed and Picante. The latter might look a little intimidating at first glance, but it blends into the skin seamlessly—and according to Dubroff is the reason Richie’s cheeks “picked up shine.” There was another stick in the mix too, this time the Chanel Baume Essential Multi-Use Glow Stick. The final complexion step? A swipe (with a fan brush!) of Makeup by Mario’s Soft Sculpt Transforming Skin Enhancer in Light Medium.

As for the eyes? Dubroff used the Chanel Stylo Ombre et Contour Eyeshadow in the crease in combination with the NudeStix Magnetic Matte Eye Color in Slate, which got smudged onto the lid. “I didn’t use any powder eyeshadows—just these sticks. It was really just a wash of tone,” the makeup artist explained. Chanel Baume Essential Multi-Use Glow Stick was tapped onto the lid for an extra glow and Maybelline Lash Sensational (the waterproof edition!) was swiped on and the eyes were good to go. She finished off the whole look with Chanel’s Rouge Coco Flash in shade Boy, which is her most-used wedding lip color, and the Dib’s Lip Pencil.

That’s it—no foundation, no fussiness, and no makeup brushes needed. To shop the makeup used on repeat during Richie’s wedding weekend, scroll ahead.