Cult-Collected Mesh Ballet Flats Are Sofia Richie Grainge's French Girl Vacation Essential
Your favorite L.A. cool-girl looks polished in Paris.
As a Los Angeles native, Sofia Richie Grainge is the blueprint for anyone aiming to channel West Coast chic. However, longtime followers know Grainge delivers some her best looks thousands of miles away.
Back in April 2023, she said "I do" to her husband, Elliot Grainge, in the South of France. (Specifically, the famed Hotel du Cap-Eden-Rock in Antibes.) It was quickly dubbed the summer's "royal wedding," thanks to her designer-heavy wedding wardrobe: the bride greeted her VIP guests, walked down the aisle, and danced the night away in custom Chanel creations.
More than two years later, the power couple has finally returned to France and is already TikTok-ing their way through the itinerary. The model took inspiration from her viral nuptials for her first vacation look, wearing black-and-white pieces in honor of her wedding colors. Grainge started her initial 'fit with Alaïa's white mesh ballet flats.
Complete with round toes and Mary Jane-esque center straps, the mesh, fishnet shoes are still a celebrity staple three years post-launch. Jennifer Lawrence and Margot Robbie both own the same pair in black, while Rihanna and Dua Lipa are frequently spotted in diamond-studded versions. Grainge first got her hands on a black pair in 2023. These days, she owns the cult-collected flats in various textures and shades.
@sofiagrainge
Mom and dad back in France♬ Me and U No Relation Remix - No Relation
Taking cues from the French girl formula, Grainge looked ready for Paris in a striped black-and-ivory button-down. She rolled up the sleeves and wrapped the corresponding tie around her neck. Then, she popped on white lightweight trousers.
The new mom also carried her go-to summer bag: a wicker-embellished purse from Loro Piana. Back in April, she paired it with a cropped sweater and Reebok sneakers, so it's truly a versatile piece. This time, Grainge swapped the $7,200 basket bag's elongated shoulder strap for the leather top-handle.
In true Grainge form, she accessorized with her everyday stack of gold necklaces, a matching bangle, and her 6-carat engagement ring. Eagle-eye fans spotted her signature Cartier Crash watch on her wrist, which rings in at $200,000. She first debuted the Salvador Dali-inspired timepiece on the Therapuss podcast in Nov. 2024.
Grainge is very active on TikTok, so she'll likely share the rest of her vacation attire with her 3.9 million followers. To keep tabs on her French girl get-ups, be sure to hit the "Follow" button.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.
