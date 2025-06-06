Sofia Richie Grainge has embarked on her first Euro summer since her 2023 wedding in the South of France. To no surprise, it's off to a stylish start. First, the new mom embraced French girl attire in a striped blouse and mesh Alaïa ballet flats for a stop in Paris with her husband, Elliot Grainge. Next, the power couple jetted off to Monaco, where Grainge's aesthetic took a sultry—and archival Saint Laurent—turn.

On June 5, the model swapped neutrals for a vibrant vintage dress. With help from her new stylist, Thomas Christos, Grainge got her hands on an original design from Yves Saint Laurent Spring 1979. Despite being 46 years old, the floor-length piece looked good as new. As seen on the runway, the one-shoulder gown was black with red crescent-shaped moons. This pattern aligned with the collection's overarching "Celestial" theme.

On the accessories front, Grainge sourced Saint Laurent's current catalog for a complementary purse. She carried her black-and-red bag as a clutch, but it can also be worn as a crossbody with a gold chain. Unlike her one-of-a-kind gown, the minaudière is still available to shop. To finish, Grainge frosted herself with minimal gold necklaces, bracelets, and stud earrings, as to not overshadow the divine dress.

A post shared by Sofia Richie Grainge (@sofiagrainge) A photo posted by on

Always on board for a vintage find, Grainge gave the mature gown new life. It actually looked quite different on the catwalk. Contrary to Grainge's simple styling, the runway model layered it underneath a coordinating red, pink, and black trench coat. Then, the stylist added a statement necklace, plus a feathery headband—one of the collection's trademark motifs. Finally, the model paired black tights with strappy gold sandals.

Today, the entire ensemble might feel '80s-inspired, but it was rather ahead of its time. This concoction of colors was years away from becoming the norm.

A model wears a celestial black-and-red gown on the YSL Spring 1979 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While some celebrities keep their vacations private, it seems Grainge is taking us along for the ride. And while she's so far remained loyal to runway brands, we might see some preppy sweaters and Reebok sneakers soon. She loves a high-low moment almost as much as her expanding vintage archive.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors