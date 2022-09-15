Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Welcome to Beauty Around the Clock, Marie Claire's weekly peek into the daily lives of some of the most game-changing women in their industries. Ever wonder how they get it all done in a day? Here's your answer.

Whether you’ve become accustomed to seeing Tayshia Adams on your TV screen in the inimitable Bachelor franchise, caught a glimpse of her hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards this summer, or kept up with her travels on social, you know she’s a busy girl. She’s on the go—always. And looks pulled together all the while. Which begs the question: What’s her secret? Naturally, we asked. And surprise, surprise: There were *many* tips, tricks, and beauty products responsible for getting the reality star through the day.

On the skincare front, she’s easy, breezy, thanks to a handful of multi-tasking serums and moisturizers. When it comes to hair? Volume—and a damn good dry shampoo—take center stage. Food and fitness is a balancing act. Think: Regimented workouts followed by blueberry pancakes. Here, Adams talks us through every moment of her day, from her robe-wearing morning ritual to her evenings cozied up with a Colleen Hoover read.

Rise & Shine

I’m actually a natural riser. As soon as I start to see light in my room, I naturally wake up. But, my alarm clock does go off at 6:35 a.m. How the five got there? I have no idea, but now it's stuck and I can't change it. I get out of bed and immediately put on a robe. I love robes. I love the ugly ones that are just big and heavy. Then, I grab my K-cup and make a pot of coffee in my Keurig.

Morning Maintenance

In the morning, I’m a minimalist. I do not use a cleanser in the morning. If I put on something at night—like a retinol—then I will rinse my face and splash it with water. But if I just put a night cream or a moisturizer on, I won’t cleanse my face—I just don’t think you need to.

If I’m going to go work out, I put on a SkinCeuticals Blemish and Age Serum to help with the breakouts and keep 'em at bay. Of course, I use my eye cream. Yes, I put on eye cream even when I’m about to go work out. No. 7 has a really good Lift & Luminate Eye Cream that I love to use. After that, I put on sunscreen because I normally walk home from the gym and you need to protect your skin.

Fitness Fix

I’m huge on routine. I love lifting weights; I do that every Tuesday and Thursday. Do I know what to do in a gym? No, that’s why I have to have a trainer. Weightlifting defines the body in a different way. Right now, I think I’m squatting 135 pounds. My dumbbells range between a 20, 25, and a 30. Yea, I get down. We’re on a mission to build a butt. And I will tell you something: We have really done that and I am really proud of myself.

I also love to run, so I usually run either Wednesdays or Saturdays. I run at the track as opposed to running along the West Side Highway in New York. Sunday, I don't work out. That’s a rest day. Monday? It depends what I want to do. Sometimes yoga.

Power Start

If it's during the week, I’ll drink an OWN protein shake. On my way back home from working out, I’ll grab an almond milk matcha. But on the weekends, oh, you best believe I'm going to Sadelle's or I’m going to Grey Dog and I'm getting blueberry pancakes. I do the whole thing. I really treat myself after the gym on a Saturday or Sunday. I go ham. At Sadelle’s I’ll also get the grapefruit cocktail, my pancakes, and a little bit of the Tuna Tartar. You just have to have everything.

Signature Look

First of all, you have to do your skincare; You always put on your serum and eye cream. But I will tell you right now: The game changer for me is No.7’s moisturizer that is also a sunscreen. A lot of people use it as a primer. I swear to you, it literally coats your face in this gorgeous, soft, luxurious lotion. It almost makes your face look airbrushed. It primes and holds onto your makeup so beautifully. It makes your skin look poreless. That’s the first thing I do. Absolutely love.

I’m a simple girl when it comes to makeup. During the week, I'll just put on a concealer. I use my NARS concealer, my Luminous Silk Foundation from Georgio Armani—tried and true. I have to have my mascara. I usually flip between two or three of them. Then I do my brows and then my lip—you gotta have a lippie. I’m more of a nude lip-slash-lip gloss kind of girl. I don’t really overline my lips; I actually like to use a serum that plumps them up.

Self Care Ritual

There are two things I like to do. A massage is always a good thing. But I also like to just sit on my couch and read. That’s when I’m able to just chill out for a second. My brain stops thinking—number one, because I'm reading a book, and number two, I'm able to just sit down, relax, and give myself five to 10 minutes. I mean who doesn't like a little Colleen Hoover juicy romance novel? I’m currently reading Sweet Bitter (opens in new tab) and it’s really good.

Signature Scent

Besides Baccarat 540, I have to go with Mojave Ghost by Byredo.

Cheap-But-Chic

I really love my Neutrogena Body Oil. I used to spend a lot of money on body oils, but this one is really good—especially if you want some extra hydration after you use a scrub. It smells divine, like a baby. I also always get Takis if I’m at the drugstore.

Beauty Icon

Zoë Kravitz is gorgeous and I really love her skin. She’s effortlessly beautiful. I also really like Jasmine Tookes. I love her because she’s my age and we have a similar skin tone. She’s really good at posting about makeup and what she does for her skin. I like looking up to her for that.

Back-Up Career

I’ve always wanted to be a baby cuddler at the hospital. I really love babies. But, actually, you know what? I would be an interior designer. I would have my own showroom, I would have my own properties, and I would just design them all. I love furniture and I love architecture. I always go for something really clean and feminine. I love creams and pops of black, but also natural wood. I always say I’m like London boho-chic, if that makes sense to anyone.

Hair Help

I have to put something in my hair right after I get out of the shower. I really love Ouia’s and Byredo’s Leave-In Conditioners. Next, I go in with the Olaplex No. Six Bond Smoother, which I think changed the freakin’ game for my hair. I really highlight it on my baby hairs in the front because I feel like that's the part that I blow out the most often. Shampoo and conditioner—I love Living Proof. Done.

For volume, I use my Conair blow dryer to blow it out. For the front of my hair, I just started using rollers and this Intense Volume Mist from this brand called AZ. It’s really, really good and it smells incredible. Oh my god, and their oil! Their entire line is incredible.

Oh, also obsessed with Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo. I have tried every dry shampoo underneath the sun and that one's the best one—especially for brunettes. It has the best clean scent and gives the best volume. Then, one last thing: Davines has the best hairspray.

P.M. Routine

I do have acne-prone skin and I have very sensitive skin, so I’m really careful with what heavy things I put on my skin at night. I tend to run really dry in the city, so I concentrate on moisture. I also try to help with dark spots and firmness and having my skin be supple.

At night, I like to use my SkinMedica TNS Advanced Serum. Then, I go in with my No. 7 Eye Cream. I’m new to retinols, so if I do that, I’ll use the Pure Retinol from No. 7 and follow up with their Retinol Smoother, which helps it not be so intense on my skin. If I’m not using retinol though, then I’ll use Dr. Zenovia. She has a really good spot treatment for any blemishes that I have. I love a good hyaluronic acid—SkinMedica has a HA5 that I’ll use. I really love Sunday Riley’s CEO Glow or Good Genes. It really just depends on what I need.

Lights Out

I typically don’t watch TV before bed. Sometimes I’ll watch Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but I try not to stimulate my mind. I’ll drink Sakara’s Detox Tea (opens in new tab) or Clevr has this Sleeptime Super Latte (opens in new tab)—it knocks me out. They sent it to me in a care package a year ago and I’ve been buying it on my own ever since. I always have to have that. It’s really healthy, very clean, has adaptogens, and sleep herbs. I also stretch before I go to bed. I get a pajama set—I love pajama sets. Eberjay and Desmond & Dempsey have the best. Then, I get in bed, I read a book, and I fall asleep.

