'Bachelor in Paradise' 2022: Everything We Know

Unmistakably the most unhinged chapter of an already unhinged franchise, Bachelor in Paradise has it all: sun, sea, and dozens of extremely attractive people on the hunt for love and/or Instagram followers. Last year's Paradise was particularly out of control, thanks to the record number of contestants who showed up on the beach, many of whom were greeted by Lil Jon, Lance Bass, Titus Burgess, and David Spade (yes, really). How can ABC possibly outdo last year's season—which was light on viewership but heavy on drama—I hear you ask? (Perhaps I'm just hearing myself ask.)

Well. It's possible that ABC, likely exhausted from pumping out back-to-back Bachelor editions for close to two years now, may have given up on this round of the franchise. I repeat: may have. Let's dive in, shall we?

When would Bachelor in Paradise start?

Bachelor in Paradise typically airs in late summer. Most seasons have run from mid-August through to mid-September, although last season ran all the way until October (like I said, a lot of contestants, a lot of drama). But the upcoming season of The Bachelorette will start in July, which is unusual—most Bachelorette seasons start in May—and will likely run through September, essentially taking Paradise's slot.

Which brings me to...

Has Bachelor in Paradise been canceled?

That wail you hear? It's mine. In spite of all of the unhinged-ness, Paradise is by far the most enjoyable edition of the franchise, mostly because most of the franchise's tenets—chastity until marriage or Fantasy Suites; strong religious undertones; the right reasons—are thrown out of the window. Basically, everyone just gets drunk on the beach.

Or did get drunk on the beach. Because Paradise might be over, or at least drastically changed, if the hints we've gotten are any indication. First, Reality Steve noted back in October: "This is strictly a prediction on my part, but I have a feeling Paradise might be done. It didn’t do well this past season, the format is getting old and tired, and…well, that’s just my prediction. I could be dead wrong but just looking at the overall picture, filming schedules and what not, and IF 2 Bachelor seasons and 1 Bachelorette season per calendar year becomes the norm, I almost think they have to get rid of Paradise."

But! Reality Steve later refined his prediction, calling the rumors of cancelation "totally false" and noting: "Production has been asking around and starting early interviews about contestants for Paradise, so they wouldn’t be doing that if there was no show....From everything I’ve heard, we know “Bachelorette” will premiere on July 11th, then Paradise will air right afterwards like it always does, just will be a little later than in years past."

But! Mike Fleiss, the show's creator, retweeted the rumors with the comment: "Canceled??? No f**king way!! #BAchelorinParadiseforever!" Which should have cleared things up, once and for all...

...except he then deleted it.

Who would host Bachelor in Paradise?

One possible factor in the delay of Bachelor in Paradise is the question of who would host it. Obviously, it won't be Chris Harrison; he and the franchise cut ties last year. Jesse Palmer has stepped in to host all of 2022's Bachelor editions so far: he hosted Clayton's season earlier this year, and will also host Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's Bachelorette season. But Paradise is a very different beast from Bachelor and Bachelorette, both in format and in tone, which is likely why Wells Adams was promoted to master of ceremonies in the last season of Paradise. Also why they brought in Lil Jon, David Spade, Titus Burgess, and Lance Bass. (I'm still not over that, you guys.)

Potentially Wells could host the entire show—certainly he's down to do it—but it's tricky to promote him to host of Paradise and then demote him a year later, if Palmer or another presenter is announced as the full-time franchise host.