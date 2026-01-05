If you keep up with celebrities or have ever flipped through a tabloid, you’re probably familiar with the tactics stars use to get red-carpet ready; think Vaseline on the teeth to prevent lipstick transfer or double-sided fashion tape to prevent a nip slip. But my personal favorite Tip or Trick is Hollywood's how-to-get-snatched secret: at-home lymphatic drainage massage.

“Lymphatic drainage is a technique that stimulates the lymphatic system,” says board-certified dermatologist Sheila Farhang, MD , which can provide the system with a “jump start,” so to speak. “Lymphatic drainage massage helps move excess fluid from swollen areas—such as the face, stomach, arms, and legs—so it can be filtered and eliminated,” says Desireé Delia , a lead facialist and national trainer with The Skin Lab NYC by Augustinus Bader. Or, as FasciaBlaster inventor Ashley Black succinctly puts it: “Lymphatic drainage is similar to ‘sweeping the gutters,’ moving out the water and leaves.”

While you can absolutely book an appointment with a pro, lymphatic drainage massages can be performed at home, too. Curious? Read on for everything you need to know about lymphatic drainage massages—including how to DIY—straight from Dr. Farhang, Delia, and Black.

What Are the Benefits of Lymphatic Drainage Massage?

Lymphatic drainage massages provide both medical and aesthetic benefits. Dr. Farhang says they can help improve circulation, optimize detoxification, and reduce inflammation, swelling, and fluid retention.

Aesthetically, “a lot of people get lymphatic drainage massages for a more sculpted, less ‘puffy’ appearance,” says Dr. Farhang; Delia co-signs, adding that they’re “a great complement to facial treatments, helping improve skin radiance and define cheekbones and jawline.”

Dr. Farhang also finds lymphatic drainage “helpful for patients who have a lot of facial filler because hyaluronic acid-based fillers pull in water," which can lead to excess fluid retention. She also notes that incorrectly placed filler, especially in the under-eye area, can obstruct lymphatic drainage, causing puffiness. (This is why it's so important to choose your provider wisely.)

And, like many massages, lymphatic drainage can provide good vibes; Black notes that “by moving along the toxins,” you can also experience relaxation, a “snatched” effect, and “overall improvements in vitality,” too.

Are Lymphatic Drainage Massages For Everyone?

“While generally safe, lymphatic drainage is not recommended for individuals with heart conditions, blood clots, active infections, or kidney failure,” says Delia. Always consult your doctor before starting any treatment.

What's A Professional Appointment Like?

“A professional lymphatic drainage session is very gentle—think: tickling sensation—so if you are not expecting this and are used to a deep tissue massage, you may not like it,” says Dr. Farhang. It’s basically light, repetitive movements focused on lymph node areas such as the neck, jawline, abdomen, and groin.

“Professionals have different techniques,” says Black. “Some use machines, some use their hands, and some might use tools. Some bio-stack with red light or saunas, so make sure to ask in advance and [confirm that] it’s aligned with your budget and anticipated experience.”

How to DIY A Lymphatic Drainage Massage

While you can book an appointment with a professional, you don't necessarily have to in order to experience a lymphatic massage. “[I] love at-home lymphatic drainage,” says Dr. Farhang. While you might not get the same results as if you saw a pro, but “there are definitely ways to help the lymph flow at home,” she says. Here's how:

Step 1: Prepare

There are two product must-haves for a DIY lymphatic drainage massage: Something to provide slip, like an oil or lotion, "so you’re not pulling and traumatizing the skin,” says Dr. Farhang, and a tool like a gua sha, for the face, or a boar bristle brush, for the body, which is “a nice way to stimulate both circulation and lymph.”

Once you’ve applied your oil or lotion and have your tools in hand, Delia advises, “Take a few deep breaths [and] sit or stand comfortably.”

Open Your Lymph Nodes

First, locate your lymph nodes. Since you want to “open them up,” as our experts note, “gently massage the neck, armpits, and groin,” says Delia. You can do this by tapping your fingers 10 times right above the collarbone, in the crook of your armpit, and inner side of your hip bone.

And don’t take the word “gently” lightly: The pros emphasize that a key component of a successful at-home lymphatic drainage massage is to avoid applying too much pressure. “Lymph vessels sit just under the skin,” says Moises, so “deep pressure can actually block flow.”

Massage

As you massage, “use light, slow, rhythmic pressure, moving toward the lymph nodes,” says Delia. When massaging the face, “sweep from the center outward toward the ears,” says Delia. For the arms, she recommends moving from the hands to the armpits; for the legs, go from the feet to the groin. For a full session, massage for 10 to 20 minutes.

It cannot be emphasized enough: keep things nice, gentle, and slow. Moises notes that moving too quickly can activate muscles rather than lymphatic flow and can lead to fatigue or rebound swelling. Whether you’re in a spa or your living room, remember that “lymphatic drainage should feel calming and nourishing, never painful or forceful,” she says.

Will I See Results Right Away?

After lymphatic drainage, “some people see the reduced swelling immediately or within 24-48 hours,” says Dr. Farhang. During that time, it’s normal to feel tired. “Your body uses energy to detoxify," says Delia. She adds that you might also experience increased urination and “emotional release.” After your massage, make sure to “drink water and rest as needed,” says Delia.

How Often Can I Do Lymphatic Massage At Home?

Loving your results? Good news: Delia says you can give yourself at-home lymphatic drainage massages two to three times a week. So consider this as the newest addition to your self-care routine. You deserve it.

