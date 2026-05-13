Paige DeSorbo's Summer Daphne Collection Delivers "You, On a Boat" Energy

Summer unofficially began early this year—on May 12, to be exact. That's when Paige DeSorbo's lounge and sleepwear label Daphne launched its 26-piece summer collection, modeled around Manhattan by the brand's founder.

"New York was truly an unpaid actor," DeSorbo tells Marie Claire. Photographer Chris White captured her on a double-decker bus, wearing the line's new $95 Eyelet Lobby Shirt and $78 Excursion Short. (Oh, and a styrofoam Statue of Liberty crown.)

"It's been one year since Daphne [debuted] and I just feel like New York City has played such a role [..] that it deserved to shine in this collection," she says. "So many people talk about getting out of the city for the summer, but sometimes the city in the extreme heat can be really fun." Even an afternoon in the Time Square's notoriously crowded streets looks relaxing in her easy-breezy matching set.

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Paige DeSorbo wears almost all-Daphne for her summer 2026 campaign. (Image credit: Chris White)

Daphne's new summer collection is as close as you'll get to shopping DeSorbo's actual closet, from the "light and breathable" cotton poplin sets to the $120 Shut Eye pants designed specifically for fellow long-legged fashion girls. "My biggest pet peeve is pants that just aren't long enough," she says, hence the 30" inseam across six summer shades. "I'd rather have people trip on them than be too short."

She wears the elasticized, straight-leg bottoms low-rise, whether she's going to bed or the beach. And the Summer House alum doesn't just own her standard size, because who says pajamas have to be snug? "There are days where I'll wear my small button up, but then there's other days where I like the large."

DeSorbo posed in the sold-out Heatwave Bralette and the Shut Eye Pant. (Image credit: Chris White)

Daphne The Shut Eye Pant $120 at Daphne

Across the collection, it was important to DeSorbo that everything felt worthy of an effortlessly chic woman in the Hamptons—or anyone looking to channel that "nautical" energy. "Our summer collection with the navy and white stripe, the yellow and white stripe is just very 'you, on a boat,'" she says. "I think blue and white stripe truly is a neutral when it comes to June, July, and August."

DeSorbo suggests stacking the Heatwave Bralette under the Overnight Shirt, both in the pinstripe that "lends itself to anything in the summer." Then, add the white Cabana Pant or "a little white linen skirt [which] truly goes with everything." The Giggly Squad host believes with the right heels, you could even get away with the eyelet pants at work. "The white eyelet pant with your favorite white tank and ballet flats is such an easy summer outfit," she says.

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And if you're feeling hesitant about the teeny-tiny Cloud Bloomer, DeSorbo wants you to reconsider. She acknowledges that "novelty trends" like these can seem daunting on paper, but they've got plenty of styling potential. "I think if you disguise it as pajamas, you'll feel more confident trying the trend," she says. "Put them on, wear them to bed, and then maybe the next day you're like, 'I actually feel like I could wear these out.'"

"You truly can wear anything with them and a sandal," she elaborates. "You can even throw it on over a bathing suit and not feel so stressed." So far, the founder has paired the $72 shorts with an undone button-down, a white tank, a polo shirt, and kitten heels.

DeSorbo also re-released last June's oversize "Hannah Tee," named after her Giggly Squad co-host, Hannah Berner, in a fresh butter yellow shade. The $62 Hannah Short and $64 Hannah Tank also come in the perfect-for-summer pastel.

"The Hannah collection truly is for the girls that are like, 'I would rather die than wear pants to bed,'" DeSorbo says.

Technically, you can wear any summer style from Daphne while sleeping. But remember: They're just as worthy of wearing around the streets of NYC this summer, too.

Shop Daphne's Summer Collection