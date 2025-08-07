As a beauty editor, I've tried more facials than I can count. Every one (for the most part) leaves my skin a glowier, more hydrated version of itself. But it wasn't until I had a lymphatic facial with esthetician Ian Michael Crumm, using products from Timebeam Beauty, that I understood the hype around a sculpting facial. Timebeam is a new skin longevity brand founded by integrative medicine doctor and longevity expert Dr. Lamees Hamdan, and its premise focuses on boosting skin function and circulation at a foundational level.

The results of the post-facial high had me hooked, but it was something Dr. Hamdan said that really stuck: she does lymphatic drainage every single day, with simple hand strokes, no matter where she is. That was my lightbulb moment. I realized my entire body could feel as de-bloated and sculpted as my face with this simple addition to my routine. It didn't have to be complicated or time-consuming, just consistent.

Scientifically, it makes sense: The lymphatic system plays a crucial role in clearing toxins and reducing inflammation, and daily stimulation—through movement or massage—keeps it flowing. For me, incorporating a few minutes of lymphatic habits has become the easiest, most effective way to de-puff and reset. Here's exactly how I do it, along with the products that go along with it.

Quick & Easy Lymphatic Massage Motions

I have done this simple massage all over my body—using just my hand—consistently for the past week. I can do it sitting or standing still, and it takes just a few minutes. The best part? It requires no tools or a major time commitment.

I start by placing my hands lightly on my neck, near the back of my ears, and sweeping downwards toward my collarbones and shoulders to open drainage pathways. Next, I move to my underarms and gently massage them, moving on to my groin with the same technique. For legs, I focus on the area behind my knees. For an in-depth visual, Jannell Roberts makes a great tutorial.

De-Puff & Sculpt

Morning face massage is my non-negotiable. It wakes up my skin, carves out my cheekbones, and boosts circulation—all before my caffeine even hits. It initiates the drainage of pooled lymph fluid, making it the perfect first step before the rest of my skincare routine.

Therabody Depuffing Wand for Under Eye Bags & Dark Circles $159.99 at Sephora The high-technology on this device basically takes all of the guesswork out, and instantly de-puffs undereye bags and reduces the appearance of tired eyes. Cacti Wellness The Gua Sha $27.77 at Cacti Wellness Return to the basics with this aesthetically pleasing gua sha that works just as well for sculpting my face as it looks sitting on my vanity.

Dry Brush Time

Before I started using one, I thought dry brushing was something only pilates girls used on TikTok. I incorporated it into my routine pre-shower to stimulate lymph flow and exfoliate my skin—and it's been especially helpful when I self-tan or have been traveling and snacking on one too many salty treats. I do long strokes, always toward the heart.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Wildling Aura Collection $150 at wildling.com Don't know what products to get for your lymphatic drainage body routine? Easy. Pop this kit in your cart that includes everything from a body gua sha, a dry brush, and two skincare treatments. Cecily Braden Lymphatic Brush Set $130 at Ayla Famous massage educator and esthetician Cecily Braden created these ultra-luxe dry brushes that are softer than their counterparts and made to last. The set includes one for your face and your body.

Smooth It All On

Post-massage and dry brushing, I seal in all that sculpting with hydrating products. I like body serums or firming lotions with ingredients like caffeine, which can tighten skin and improve tone and texture. While the effect is only temporary, it adds an extra boost to my lymphatic routine and leaves my skin feeling silky smooth.

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Firming Body Cream $48 at Ulta Beauty This cult-favorite body cream contains its hero ingredient, caffeine-rich guaraná for smoother, tighter-looking skin. Plus, it smells absolutely delicious. The INKEY List Caffeine De-Puffing + Dark Circle Eye Cream $12 at Sephora My eyes are the dead giveaway that I haven't had any sleep. This affordable caffeine eye cream from Inkey List instantly solves that problem.

Ingest to De-Bloat

My approach to well-being isn't just topical. I love to take supplements with anti-inflammatory and digestive benefits—especially around my menstrual cycle or after travel, when I'm super prone to bloating.

NOW Foods Ginger Root Extract 250 Mg $7.99 at Amazon US Ginger root remains one of the best natural ingredients to combat nausea. I always keep a few from Now Foods on hand. Nutricost Vitamin B1 (thiamine) 500mg $14.98 at Amazon US Vitamin B1 improves menstrual cramps, says the National Library of Medicine, so when I start to notice signs of pain during my cycle, a dose of thiamine relieves everything.

Drain While You Sleep

My routine doesn't just stop when I go to sleep. In fact, during deep sleep, the brain's glymphatic system flushes out toxins via cerebrospinal fluid, according to the NIH. At night, I wind down with calming sleep supplements and overnight skin treatments to keep my skin in tip-top shape before morning.

Timebeam PM Duo $78 at Timebeam These supplements, powered by magnesium, promote relaxation during sleep and are yummy to take, which helps me get a restful night's sleep. This set also comes with the brand's Moisture Melt serum, which is a balm loaded with ceramides and emollients for super-soft skin in the AM. Neuraé Harmonie the Sleeping Mask $140 at Nordstrom It's a melatonin-boosting sleeping mask that deeply moisturizes your skin, ensuring restful sleep and a soft complexion. What more can you ask for?!

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.