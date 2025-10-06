I'm somewhat of a beauty guinea pig. Whether it's a buzzy new beauty product or a trendy aesthetic procedure, I'm game to try just about anything in the name of journalism. So when I heard that Shark, aka the brand behind one of Marie Claire's top-ranking LED face masks, was launching the FacialPro Glow at-home facial device, my interest was instantly piqued.

In case you haven't noticed, Shark has come a long way since its start as a household vacuum brand, and the launch of its FacialPro Glow further proves that point. It is a handheld, multifunctional device that uses a combination of exfoliation and hydration technologies, along with hot and cold therapy, for a ton of skincare benefits. It claims to tighten and clear pores, brighten skin, boost hydration, and improve circulation—the list of benefits goes on and on.

It's a device that is truly revolutionary, but don't just take it from me. Sofie Pavitt, world-famous esthetician and so-called "acne whisperer of New York," is just as excited about Shark's FacialPro Glow as I am. "Physically, there isn't anything like this on the market, and I think that's the most amazing part about it is that this is a super innovative device," she tells Marie Claire. "There [are] multiple parts of this device that you can use on a daily basis and also a weekly basis, so it's very multifaceted."

As someone who struggles with large pores and who doesn't have the time or budget for monthly facials, this device sounds like a dream come true—so much so that I had to get my hands on one to find out. Ahead, I dive into everything you need to know about the Shark FacialPro Glow, including its many attachments, exactly how to use it, and my results after using the device myself.

The Shark FacialPro Glow Technology

Shark essentially brought the spa to your bathroom with this handheld device. One attachment uses gentle suction and chemical exfoliants to clear pores, remove dead skin cells and impurities, and boost hydration. If you’ve ever used a pore vacuum or had a Hydrafacial, it's very similar. What results is a brighter, more even skin tone, less visible pores, and a smoother, hydrated feel—just like when you walk out of a luxury beauty treatment.

What’s more, this device uses hot and cold therapy with the Depuffi attachment. The Instachill setting delivers an icy cold feel to sculpt the jawline and cheekbones, depuff the under-eye area, reduce dark circles, and instantly soothe stressed skin. Meanwhile, the Instaheat setting uses high heat to improve circulation, boost radiance, relieve muscle tension, and loosen skin impurities.

The Shark FacialPro and all of the various attachments. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

How to Use the Shark FacialPro Glow

This device comes with a lot of different parts, but don’t let that deter you from giving it a spin—it’s actually easier to work than it may seem. It comes with a power base, an exfoliating attachment, a Depuffi attachment, Derm Detox AHA + BHA Exfoliating Gel, Hydro Infuse BHA Hydrator, and two sets of hydra-abrasion tips (one for sensitive skin and one for normal), along with a cleaning brush, power cord, and storage case.

Before you get going with the device, you're meant to apply a thin layer of exfoliating gel and leave it on for three minutes. In the meantime, attach the exfoliator attachment to the power base, fill the water tank to the fill line, and choose your tip. After three minutes, rinse off the exfoliating gel, power the device on, and adjust the intensity—start at level one to judge your skin's sensitivity and work your way up. Use the Wide tip first and glide the device over the cheeks, jawline, and upper forehead, working in short strokes. Switch to the T-zone tip and treat above the brows, nose, and chin.

Once you’ve treated your entire face, ogle at the cloudy waste tank (that’s your dead skin cells! Oil! Leftover makeup!) for a moment, dump it out, then fill the water tank with the BHA Hydrator. Repeat the same process as the exfoliation phase, working in short sections with both the Wide and T-Zone tips to infuse the skin. After you’ve treated your entire face, follow up with your favorite serum or moisturizer (and of course, sunscreen if it’s daytime!) and voilà—you’ve got glowing, hydrated skin without having to step foot in an esthetician's office.

For a serious depuffing treatment, attach the Depuffi attachment to the power base and turn the device on to the Instachill mode (it will light up blue). Lightly glide the device over your face as you would with a gua sha to depuff, sculpt, and soothe the skin. To boost radiance and prime skin for extraction, use the Instaheat mode and feel the tension leave your facial muscles with every swipe across your face.

The Shark FacialPro Glow Formulas

The FacialPro Glow includes Derm Detox AHA + BHA Exfoliating Gel, to use prior to extraction, and Hydro Infuse BHA Hydrator, which is used to fill the water tank. Both work in tandem to exfoliate and moisturize skin, but let’s get into the specifics:

Glycolic Acid (AHA): You've likely come across glycolic acid in a serum, peel pad, or face mask before. Essentially, it's a chemical exfoliant that falls in the alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) category, meaning it's water-soluble and gently removes dead skin cells. Through exfoliation, glycolic acid can work to smooth fine lines and wrinkles, brighten dark spots and skin tone, and reduce acne.

You've likely come across glycolic acid in a serum, peel pad, or face mask before. Essentially, it's a chemical exfoliant that falls in the alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) category, meaning it's water-soluble and gently removes dead skin cells. Through exfoliation, glycolic acid can work to smooth fine lines and wrinkles, brighten dark spots and skin tone, and reduce acne. Salicylic Acid (BHA): If you've dealt with acne, you're surely familiar with salicylic acid. It's a beta-hydroxy acid (BHA) chemical exfoliant that not only removes dead skin cells but also gets deep into pores to clear out breakout-causing oil and debris, making it a great ingredient for those who struggle with acne.

If you've dealt with acne, you're surely familiar with salicylic acid. It's a beta-hydroxy acid (BHA) chemical exfoliant that not only removes dead skin cells but also gets deep into pores to clear out breakout-causing oil and debris, making it a great ingredient for those who struggle with acne. Hyaluronic Acid: Think of hyaluronic acid as the holy grail ingredient for hydrating skin. It is a naturally occurring substance found in our bodies that attracts and holds water. Because of this, it can help restore and maintain hydration in the skin.

The Shark FacialGlow Pro Results

For my first-ever at-home facial, I followed Shark's instructions to a T. Before using the FacialPro Glow attachment, I did a quick treatment with the Depuffi attachment on the heat setting to loosen skin debris and encourage better product absorption. My skin can be on the sensitive side, so to test the waters of the FacialPro Glow, I used the Gentle tips on the lowest intensity setting during both the exfoliating and hydrating phases. I finished off my facial with the Depuffi on the cold setting to help soothe my skin.

My initial reaction to this device was Wow, this thing packs a punch. Even on the lowest intensity setting and with the Gentle tips, the FacialPro Glow was able to suck out plenty of gunk from my skin. At the end of my facial, it was strangely satisfying to see the water tank filled with a cloudy mixture laden with little skin flakes—according to Shark, that means I successfully removed excess oil and dead surface skin cells. Did it magically remove all of my blackheads like you might expect? No, but then again, this device is only meant to prevent the buildup that causes blackheads, not remove them.

I will say that following the hydrating phase of my facial, my skin was a touch more glowy. It wasn't a dramatic change by any means, but I could tell the glow went beyond my usual skincare routine. It wouldn't be a stretch to say, however, that the Depuffi attachment changed the game for me. I find myself looking forward to using it simply because it feels so good. The Instaheat setting melts away any tension or stress to the point where I've started to use it on my tense shoulders and neck, too. Meanwhile, the Instachill setting has been a godsend at combating morning puffiness. It even makes my jawline appear instantly sharper. To put it simply, I'm obsessed.

I noticed my skin was a touch more glowy following my usual daytime skincare routine. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

The Takeaway from Testing the Shark FacialPro Glow

When it comes to Shark's new FacialPro Glow, I think Pavitt says it best: "It's amazing because it makes facials accessible for people." While some facials can cost upwards of $400 (if not more), you only need to buy this device once, and then you have access to a spa-like facial anytime you want. Not only that, but it's a skincare treatment you can do quickly and easily. In fact, Pavitt says she uses the Depuffi attachment anytime she watches a film—think of it as a one-time investment that pays itself off quickly.

Like with any skincare device, consistency is key. Sure, you may notice a glow boost and cleaner skin after just one use, but don't expect to see a major transformation. To reap the full benefits of this device, treat yourself with the FacialPro Glow attachment once a week and the Depuffi daily. Trust me, once you see and feel the FacialPro Glow in action, you'll be looking forward to the next time the device is in your hands.

Meet the Expert

Sofie Pavitt Licensed Esthetician and Founder of Sofie Pavitt Studio and Sofie Pavitt Face Sofie Pavitt is a renowned esthetician based in New York City. She is often cited as "New York's acne whisperer" for her acclaimed breakout-busting techniques.