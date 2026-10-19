In my quest to become the healthiest, prettiest, most enviable version of myself, I'll try almost anything in the wellness space, whether it’s a hyperbaric oxygen chamber, medical-grade debloat undies, or a daily cup of bone broth (God’s nectar). The latter, which is my current hyperfixation, was popularized by Gwyneth evangelists and wellness influencers on TikTok. But let it be known: bone broth isn’t a new concept. My mom tells me that her grandmother used to make it for the family when they were growing up in Pakistan. These days, though, plenty of people on the Internet swear it’s a miracle cure, touting the numerous benefits for women in particular, from glowing skin to strong bones.
If you’re new to bone broth, it’s made by simmering animal bones and connective tissue in water, sometimes with meat, vegetables, and seasonings. Registered dietitian Valerie Agyeman says it’s typically cooked for eight to 24 hours, or longer, to draw out gelatin and other compounds. It’s often touted for its potential benefits for gut, skin, and joint health, among other anti-inflammatory capacities. And for those who prefer not to make it from scratch, à la Nara Smith? There’s no shortage of store-bought options at every price point.
So, is it simply wellness hype, or is bone broth worth committing to as a daily habit? I asked a registered dietitian, a dermatologist, and an OB-GYN to break down what the science actually says and whether bone broth can meaningfully benefit your skin, bones, and overall health.
What Are the Nutritional Benefits of Bone Broth?
Drinking bone broth can help you increase your protein and nutrient intake—to a degree. Agyeman explains that bone broth can provide protein and amino acids like glycine and proline, which the body uses to build and maintain muscle. A cup might contain around five to 10 grams of protein, though the amount varies by brand and preparation. “It can help you get some protein, but it usually doesn’t provide as much as a typical serving of chicken, fish, or Greek yogurt,” Agyeman says. She recommends treating bone broth as an addition to your meals rather than relying on it as your main protein source.
Its nutritional value also depends on what you’re buying. The amount of collagen in bone broth can vary considerably, and it isn’t always listed separately on the label. Calcium and other minerals vary, too, so don’t assume bone broth is a good source of these nutrients just because it’s made from bones. If you’re buying it at the grocery store, check the nutrition label to know what you’re actually getting.
As for some of the bigger wellness claims, Agyeman says the evidence is less convincing. “A lot of the claims about bone broth improving gut health, reducing inflammation, or making your skin look younger haven’t been well established in research on bone broth itself.”
Can Bone Broth Help Keep Your Bones Strong?
You might expect a broth made from bones to be high in calcium, but relatively little calcium may make its way into the finished product. Agyeman says that getting enough calcium, vitamin D, and protein through your overall diet is more important for bone health. Dairy products and calcium-fortified alternatives are generally more reliable sources of calcium.
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Jennifer Choe, MD, an OB-GYN at Montefiore Einstein Advanced Care, also notes that evidence specifically supporting bone broth for women’s health is limited. While research has established that taking collagen peptides alongside calcium and vitamin D can support bone health in postmenopausal women, these findings don’t establish that drinking bone broth alone can prevent osteoporosis or strengthen bone health.
Does Bone Broth Actually Improve Your Skin?
Bone broth contains collagen-derived proteins and amino acids, so drinking it should help replenish the collagen that keeps skin hydrated and firm. The reality is a little more complicated. According to Morgana Colombo, MD, a board-certified dermatologist, “While bone broth has become increasingly popular as a beauty and wellness trend, we currently don’t have strong clinical evidence demonstrating that drinking bone broth directly improves skin hydration, elasticity, firmness, or wrinkles,” she says.
However, bone broth does contain collagen-derived proteins and amino acids, including glycine and proline, which are important building blocks for collagen production. Some clinical studies involving hydrolyzed collagen supplements have reported modest improvements in skin hydration and elasticity. However, the evidence remains mixed, and the amount of collagen in bone broth varies depending on how it’s prepared.
Dr. Colombo does note that collagen supplements and bone broth aren’t interchangeable. We can’t assume that drinking a cup of bone broth produces the same effects observed in studies using specific doses of standardized collagen peptides. “Consuming more collagen does not automatically mean your skin will produce more collagen,” Dr. Colombo says. Several factors influence collagen synthesis, including genetics, age, hormones, UV exposure, and nutritional status.
Are There Any Downsides to Drinking Bone Broth Every Day?
One of the main things Agyeman says to watch for when drinking bone broth regularly is sodium, “especially if you’re watching your blood pressure.” Some packaged varieties can contain quite a bit, so it’s worth checking the label and comparing brands to find the option with lower sodium content.
In addition to concerns about sodium, Dr. Choe notes that there are some worries about potential lead contamination in some bone broths. She advises caution for people with certain health conditions, including high blood pressure, heart failure, and recurrent kidney stones, and recommends avoiding bone broth during pregnancy and breastfeeding.
However, none of this means you need to give up bone broth altogether. Agyeman says there’s nothing wrong with enjoying it as a savory drink or using it as a base for soups, stews, and grains to add flavor (although bone broth can be low in calories and other nutrients, so it shouldn’t replace balanced meals or serve as your primary source of nutrition). The key is to consider how it fits into your overall diet rather than relying on it to meet all your nutritional needs.
So, Is Bone Broth Worth It?
If you’re looking for an easy way to add some protein to your diet, bone broth can be a worthwhile addition. But if you’re drinking it in hopes of a miracle cure for glowing skin, better digestion, or stronger bones, the science isn’t quite there yet. Bone broth contains useful nutrients, but many of its most popular claims are based on research into collagen supplements, individual amino acids, or animal models rather than human studies of bone broth itself. Personally, I’ll still drink it when I’m feeling under the weather or use it to supercharge my chili recipe, but I’m not necessarily adding it to my list of expensive daily wellness rituals.
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Meet the Experts
Valerie Agyeman
Valerie Agyeman, R.D.N., is a nationally recognized registered dietitian and passionate advocate for women’s health.
Morgana Colombo
Dr. Colombo is a board-certified dermatologist and native of Brazil, fluent in both Portuguese and Spanish. A diplomate of Temple University, Dr. Colombo went on to earn a Master of Science and a Medical Doctorate from Thomas Jefferson University prior to completing Internal Medicine and Dermatology Residencies at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital/MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC. She is an active member of the American Academy of Dermatology, the American Surgical Dermatology Society, and the Women’s Dermatology Society. Dr. Colombo has been practicing dermatology in the DC area since 2011.
Due to extra training in internal medicine Dr. Colombo is able to handle with confidence more complex medical cases. She is well versed in all aspects of dermatology including skin cancer screenings, treatment of various dermatological medical conditions and has great expertise and experience with cosmetic procedures such as neurotoxins, fillers, lasers, and Kybella®.
Dr. Jennifer Choe
Dr. Jennifer Choe, an accomplished gynecologist, practices at Gynecology Montefiore in New York, NY. She offers expert care for vaginal bleeding, menstrual problems, abnormal uterine bleeding, and comprehensive gynecology consultations. Dr. Choe earned her Doctor of Medicine degree from the State University of New York, Downstate Medical Center. She is certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, underscoring her commitment to delivering high-quality care. Her empathetic approach and expertise make her a trusted healthcare provider, allowing her to deliver top-notch gynecological care.
Iman Balagam is a New York-based freelance writer with several years of experience covering the beauty industry. Balagam's writing has been featured in editorial outlets like Cosmopolitan, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, and Harper's Bazaar.