There’s no right way to “do” wellness, but Marie Claire’s Doing Well offers a glimpse into the self-care mantras, therapies, and affirmations practiced by industry trailblazers.

For Christy Turlington, wellness has never been a trend to chase or a routine to overhaul at the start of a new year. It's something steadier—woven into her life long before the word "wellness" became performative. She started practicing yoga at 18. She prioritizes sleep with the kind of reverence most people reserve for retail therapy. And when she has 10 minutes to spare, she doesn't scroll—she meditates.

This innate approach to Doing Well feels increasingly rare right now. In a landscape obsessed with novelty, Turlington's philosophy of wellness is rooted in practices that have endured for centuries: movement, breath, rest, nourishment. Turlington tells me that she doesn't think of wellness as a trend, but like a lifestyle.

It's also why her newly announced role as the Global Brand Ambassador for Lancôme feels entirely in step with her career. Turlington's long been selective about brand partnerships, choosing alignment over ubiquity. This one, she says, comes down to shared values and longevity. "My whole life and my whole exposure to what beauty is has really been with this iconic brand in mind," Turlington says. "It's meaningful when your life and your values intersect with something so lasting and timeless."

During our chat, Turlington reflects on the small rituals that keep her grounded—from the simplest staples in her routine to the non-negotiables she credits with sustaining her mental and physical health. Her answers are non-prescriptive, reminding me that there's no single right way to do wellness. In an industry built on what's next, her answers linger on what lasts.

(Image credit: Future)

I'm not typically on the media side, but if I had 10 minutes [for wellness], I’d probably do a short meditation.

(Image credit: Future)

Probably more of a treatment—like a facial—rather than a product. I was just in a hotel a few days ago, and if I have time, which is rare, just going somewhere to lie down and have someone pamper me feels good. I tend to prefer something more like a lymphatic massage.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future)

Probably Chapstick.

(Image credit: Future)

It’s always a priority. I think it should be for all of us. And I feel like the conversation around mental health is more present than ever.

(Image credit: Future)

I don’t really think of wellness as a trend. Wellness has been part of my life for a really long time. I don’t think of it as, ‘Oh, this latest thing is going to do this.’ Acupressure, acupuncture, yoga, meditation—those are thousands of years old, and they still work best. I started practicing yoga when I was about 18—so many, many years ago.

(Image credit: Future)

Nutrition and health are pretty central to my life and have been for some time, maybe because of yoga. Sleep is the most important thing. It all goes hand in hand with good nutrition. I really believe in moving your body as much as you can. I love to run, I love yoga, I love to hike, and I love being outside. Movement and sleep are key.

(Image credit: Future)

That wellness and beauty are the same. Embracing wellness sooner is probably a good idea; it’s better in the long run.

Shop Christy's Favorite Lancôme Beauty Products

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.