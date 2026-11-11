I’m a prime target for a buzzy wellness trend. Show me an emphatic girl on TikTok saying X, Y, or Z habit changed her life, and that exact supplement, product, or vitamin is already on an Amazon truck heading my way. All in the name of research, right? In the past year alone, I've been standing on my vibration plate for 10 minutes a day, incorporating hot water and lemon into my morning routine, boiling my apples, and chugging fancy water. But even my eyebrow raised a centimeter or two when my FYP suddenly told me that beef gelatin, a.k.a connective tissue derived from cattle, would give me the most gorgeous, glowing skin I could ever imagine.
So, skepticism in hand, I turned to the only two people I trust to give it to me straight with wacky wellness trends: Jill Villa, a physician’s associate with more than 15 years of experience and the founder of Goldhaus Wellness, and Rachel Brief, registered dietitian and wellness advisor at The Lanby. They’re two of the smartest, no-BS people I’ve ever met and my personal guiding lights, so when they broke down the difference between beef gelatin and collagen peptides so clearly, I couldn’t help but share my insights. Everything to know about the internet’s current skincare fixation, ahead.
What Is Beef Gelatin?
Not to gross anyone out, beef gelatin comes from bovine connective tissue. “It contains amino acids and may help support skin, joints, and connective tissue,” says Villa. But let it be known that connective tissue isn’t just cut off the cow and packaged for your consumption. Heat extracts collagen from the tissue, and that form is used in food or supplements. “You’ll recognize gelatin as the ingredient that gives Jell-O its texture or helps gummies hold their shape. When sold as a powder, it can also be added to foods and beverages,” adds Breif.
It’s generally safe for most adults—anyone with beef allergies, kidney disease, or alpha-gal syndrome should avoid it—although it’s still important to seek out a high-quality product with minimal additives and adequate third-party testing. “Because these products are animal-derived, I recommend choosing reputable manufacturers that are transparent about where their ingredients come from and have independent third-party testing for purity and contaminants,” says Brief. She recommends looking for certifications such as NSF (National Sanitation Foundation) or USP (U.S. Pharmacopeia), when applicable, because the FDA doesn’t regulate the supplement space.
Is Beef Gelatin Good for My Skin?
“I wouldn’t call it a hoax, but I wouldn’t confuse it with a collagen-stimulating regenerative treatment either,” says Villa. Some research on collagen supplementation improves skin hydration and elasticity, but (there’s always a but), most of it focuses on hydrolyzed collagen peptides, not traditional beef gelatin. “We don’t have strong clinical evidence that consuming beef gelatin specifically improves hair growth, prevents hair thinning, or meaningfully changes skin appearance,” explains Brief.
Truthfully, you’re better off focusing on well-rounded nutrition and hormonal health, and research-based regenerative treatments with proven skin benefits. “I want to emphasize that collagen products depend on more than just consuming collagen-derived products,” she adds. That means, eat your protein. Get your fix of vitamin C, zinc, and copper. Use quality skincare. A supplement should be treated as just that—a supplement.
What Does Beef Gelatin Taste Like?
This was shocking to me, but beef gelatin doesn’t have the same funky flavor profile as beef bone broth. It’s actually odorless, flavorless, and colorless. Dozens of recipes are online, but most people add a little to soups, broths, or, as TikTok promotes, gelatin desserts. “Just don’t expect a few gummies to do the heavy lifting of an otherwise poor diet,” says Villa.
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What’s the Difference Between Beef Gelatin and Collagen Peptides?
Ask any nutritionist, and you’ll quickly gather that collagen peptides are going to beat out beef gelatin on the skin health front every damn time. “Beef gelatin is essentially collagen’s less glamorous cousin having its main-character moment,” says Villa. Both can come from the same source—bovine connective tissue—but are distilled differently.
Beef gelatin, on the one hand, is extracted using heat and formed into a gel. Traditional gelatin does need to bloom in cool liquid before being dissolved in warm liquid. It will gel as it cools, so it isn’t necessarily interchangeable with collagen peptides in your morning coffee or smoothie, explains Brief. Hydrolyzed collagen, on the other hand, is produced by exposing collagen to enzymes that break the protein bonds and chop them into smaller chains. They’re then filtered, dried, and eventually can be dissolved in liquid.
While research on both fronts could use a little more love, there is a notable amount more research on hydrolyzed collagen peptides. And yes, even though the source is the same, the outcome could be different. "Both hydrolyzed collagen and beef gelatin are broken down further during digestion, but their physical properties and peptide sizes differ, which can influence how they are digested and absorbed," says Brief.
So, Is Beef Gelatin or Collagen Peptides Worth It?
Months ago, Brief had me start incorporating a scoop of collagen peptides into my morning coffee for a little protein boost. And despite my momentary excitement about beef gelatin, she and Villa have officially convinced me to sit out the Wellness Trend of the Moment.
“This is a good example of how social media can take an interesting nutritional ingredient and turn it into something that sounds essential,” explains Brief. “I always encourage people to look at the bigger picture. If your goal is healthy skin, hair, and connective tissue, start with the foundations: adequate protein, a variety of fruits and vegetables, vitamin C-rich foods, healthy fats, and an overall nutrient-dense diet. Supplements can sometimes be a useful addition, but they aren’t a substitute for those foundations.” Still, if you want to try a gelatin fruit dessert just for the fun of it, go forth!
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Meet the Experts
Jill Villa
Jill Villa is a Physician Associate with more than 15 years of clinical experience and a passion for redefining modern healthcare. A graduate of Weill Cornell Medical College, where her master’s thesis focused on integrative medicine, Jill began her career in surgical and inpatient medicine before turning her focus to longevity care.
For the past six years, she has specialized in advanced longevity medicine, guiding patients with evidence-based therapies that optimize healthspan, resilience, and vitality. Jill’s multidisciplinary background allows her to bridge conventional medicine with cutting-edge science, delivering highly personalized care that helps patients thrive at every stage of life. She has also published scholarly articles in the field, further contributing to the advancement of evidence-based longevity and precision medicine.
She lives in New York with her husband and their twin daughters, where she continues to balance her expertise in medicine with her commitment to family, wellness, and innovation.
Rachel Brief
Rachel is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist with a passion for personalized, holistic care. She earned her master’s in Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics from NYU and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Maryland College Park’s School of Public Health. Certified in Obesity and Weight Management by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, Rachel brings an empathetic and tailored approach to counseling, shaped by her experience in private practice. She is dedicated to helping members understand the profound impact of nutrition and wellness on their lives, bridging the gap between knowledge and action. Rachel believes that while life is busy, feeling great should be simple. Based in New York City, she enjoys reading, hot yoga, strolling through Central Park, and discovering new finds at Trader Joe’s.
Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists.