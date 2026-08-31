Ultra Violette’s Unblock Screen, the First SPF With the FDA’s Newly Approved Filter, Is Officially Here

The USA’s biggest sunscreen innovation in 27 years.

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2026 has been a big year for sunscreen in America. Back in June, the FDA approved the first new SPF filter, called bemitrizinol, in 27 years. Today, the first-ever sunscreen featuring the ingredient—Ultra Violette's Unblock Screen SPF 50 Breakout-Friendly SkinScreen—is available for purchase.

“We are incredibly proud to be the first to bring our SPF products formulated with Bemotrizinol to Sephora and the wider US market,” says Ultra-Violette co-founder Bec Jefferd. "We have developed products using BEMT in our global range for close to 10 years, which is why we've been able to move fast."

The appeal of this new filter, which has been used for years across Europe, Australia, and Asia, is undeniable—especially for those with sensitive skin. Not only is the formula itself incredibly elegant and white-cast-free, but this particular SPF is also loaded with Bix’Activ, a proprietary ingredient that helps control excess oil and blur pores, and Pentavitin, a plant-based extract that provides 72 hours of deep hydration. On the texture front, it’s more elegant than most. Expect a whipped texture that excels at blurring. It dries instantly, with a matte finish, and won’t settle into pores or cause acne breakouts later on.

Oh, and get this: Ultra Violette is just getting started. Come January, they’re launching yet another BEMT-powered SPF, this time for those who want a good glow. It will be called Fave Screen and will leverage niacinamide, vitamin E, and vitamin C to give a glass-skin finish. While I anxiously await its arrival, I’ll be shopping the new drop—and some of my other Ultra Violette favorites—below.

Shop Ultra Violette

What Is BEMT?

BEMT, short for Bemotrizinol, is the newest FDA-approved filter in the United States. Its legal arrival is notable for many reasons—primarily because it provides both UVA (aging) and UVB (burning) protection from the sun's rays. Up until now, only two filters, zinc and avobenzone, provided protection against both. “UVB rays are what cause sunburns and play a big role in the development of skin cancer,” board-certified dermatologist Dara Spearman, MD, previously told Marie Claire. “UVA rays go deeper into the skin and are mostly responsible for premature aging. Think wrinkles and sunspots.”

The new filter also has lower levels of skin irritation, making it ideal for reactive and acne-prone skin types. It's effective at lower concentrations, too, meaning there’s extra room for formulators to squeeze in the good stuff, like soothing actives and moisturizing agents. As with most sunscreens today, skincare ingredients play a huge role in a product's elegance and wear, particularly under makeup.

Ultra Violette may be launching two of the first formulas with BEMT, but I'm 100 percent confident we'll see an onslaught in 2027.

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Samantha Holender
Samantha Holender
Senior Beauty Editor

Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.