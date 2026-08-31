2026 has been a big year for sunscreen in America. Back in June, the FDA approved the first new SPF filter, called bemitrizinol, in 27 years. Today, the first-ever sunscreen featuring the ingredient—Ultra Violette's Unblock Screen SPF 50 Breakout-Friendly SkinScreen—is available for purchase.
“We are incredibly proud to be the first to bring our SPF products formulated with Bemotrizinol to Sephora and the wider US market,” says Ultra-Violette co-founder Bec Jefferd. "We have developed products using BEMT in our global range for close to 10 years, which is why we've been able to move fast."
The appeal of this new filter, which has been used for years across Europe, Australia, and Asia, is undeniable—especially for those with sensitive skin. Not only is the formula itself incredibly elegant and white-cast-free, but this particular SPF is also loaded with Bix’Activ, a proprietary ingredient that helps control excess oil and blur pores, and Pentavitin, a plant-based extract that provides 72 hours of deep hydration. On the texture front, it’s more elegant than most. Expect a whipped texture that excels at blurring. It dries instantly, with a matte finish, and won’t settle into pores or cause acne breakouts later on.
Oh, and get this: Ultra Violette is just getting started. Come January, they’re launching yet another BEMT-powered SPF, this time for those who want a good glow. It will be called Fave Screen and will leverage niacinamide, vitamin E, and vitamin C to give a glass-skin finish. While I anxiously await its arrival, I’ll be shopping the new drop—and some of my other Ultra Violette favorites—below.
Shop Ultra Violette
Ultra Violette USA
Unblock Screen Spf 50 Breakout-Friendly Skinscreen 50ml
I challenge anyone that says sunscreen breaks them out to try this new drop. It won't clog up pores, helps to control oil, and mattifies skin—all why still looking great under makeup.
Ultra Violette
Sheen Screen Spf 50 Hydrating Sunscreen Lip Balm - Bejewelled
Forgetting to apply SPF to the lips is a rookie mistake. I never head to the beach without tossing this in my bag. It keeps my lips protected—and gives them a gorgeous shine.
Ultra Violette
Preen Screen Spf 50 Facial Sunscreen Mist With Niacinamide
Initial application is the most important, but don't forget to reapply. When I have a full face of makeup on, this mist is my go-to. It ups my protection without disrupting my base.
Ultra Violette
Sequin Supreme Spf 50 Glow-Boosting Facial Sunscreen Moisturizer and Primer
While I await the launch of Fave Screen in January, this is the guy giving my glow fix. It's glass skin in a bottle—and provides SPF 50 protection. Bonus: it doubles as a primer.
What Is BEMT?
BEMT, short for Bemotrizinol, is the newest FDA-approved filter in the United States. Its legal arrival is notable for many reasons—primarily because it provides both UVA (aging) and UVB (burning) protection from the sun's rays. Up until now, only two filters, zinc and avobenzone, provided protection against both. “UVB rays are what cause sunburns and play a big role in the development of skin cancer,” board-certified dermatologist Dara Spearman, MD, previously told Marie Claire. “UVA rays go deeper into the skin and are mostly responsible for premature aging. Think wrinkles and sunspots.”
The new filter also has lower levels of skin irritation, making it ideal for reactive and acne-prone skin types. It's effective at lower concentrations, too, meaning there’s extra room for formulators to squeeze in the good stuff, like soothing actives and moisturizing agents. As with most sunscreens today, skincare ingredients play a huge role in a product's elegance and wear, particularly under makeup.
Ultra Violette may be launching two of the first formulas with BEMT, but I'm 100 percent confident we'll see an onslaught in 2027.
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