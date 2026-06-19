Anne Hathaway's Pregnancy Announcement Outfit Is a Dreamy Matching Set That's Perfect for Summer
Her versatile maxi skirt should be on everyone's wish list.
Congratulations are in order as Anne Hathaway has just announced her third pregnancy. The Oscar-winning actress shared her exciting news in an Instagram video, and she selected the ideal summer outfit for the occasion.
Along with the simple caption, "x Baby, I'm yours x," Hathaway posed in front of a mirror while revealing her baby bump. The star of The Devil Wears Prada wore the perfect two-piece ensemble for her pregnancy announcement, consisting of a long flowing white maxi skirt, with a matching long-sleeve cropped shirt, featuring a criss-cross tie in the front and billowing sleeves.
Hathaway accessorized her beautiful pregnancy outfit with a pair of Cult Gaia's Stella Heels, which retail for $628 and feature a gold-toned embellished upper strap.
A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway)
A photo posted by on
Hathaway shares two children—10-year-old Jonathan and 6-year-old Jack—with her husband, Adam Shulman, whom she married in 2012. The actress recently completed a wide-ranging press tour for The Devil Wears Prada 2, alongside co-stars Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, and she also supported the release of Mother Mary, a film in which she portrays an internationally famous pop star.
Following an extremely busy promotional schedule for multiple movies, Hathaway is debuting her summery pregnancy style, and it's sure to influence just about everyone.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Anne Hathaway
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.