Anne Hathaway's Pregnancy Announcement Outfit Is a Dreamy Matching Set That's Perfect for Summer

Congratulations are in order as Anne Hathaway has just announced her third pregnancy. The Oscar-winning actress shared her exciting news in an Instagram video, and she selected the ideal summer outfit for the occasion.

Along with the simple caption, "x Baby, I'm yours x," Hathaway posed in front of a mirror while revealing her baby bump. The star of The Devil Wears Prada wore the perfect two-piece ensemble for her pregnancy announcement, consisting of a long flowing white maxi skirt, with a matching long-sleeve cropped shirt, featuring a criss-cross tie in the front and billowing sleeves.

Hathaway accessorized her beautiful pregnancy outfit with a pair of Cult Gaia's Stella Heels, which retail for $628 and feature a gold-toned embellished upper strap.

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CULT GAIA Stella Heel in Black $628 at cultgaia.com

Hathaway shares two children—10-year-old Jonathan and 6-year-old Jack—with her husband, Adam Shulman, whom she married in 2012. The actress recently completed a wide-ranging press tour for The Devil Wears Prada 2, alongside co-stars Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, and she also supported the release of Mother Mary, a film in which she portrays an internationally famous pop star.

Anne Hathaway promoting the movie Mother Mary. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following an extremely busy promotional schedule for multiple movies, Hathaway is debuting her summery pregnancy style, and it's sure to influence just about everyone.

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