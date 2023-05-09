Ciara’s New Shaggy Bangs Are Going to Inspire Your Next Haircut

If you’re contemplating a new hair color or cut when summer rolls around, allow me to direct your attention to Ciara. She’s a beauty girl through and through (read: OAM by Ciara) and has taken her fair share of hair looks for spin. It’s her most recent cut however that’s delivering major I-need-to-call-my-stylist-ASAP inspiration. The “Da Girls” singer teamed up with hairstylist Dimitris Gianettos for the chicest set of shaggy bangs that topped off her sleek, extra-long style. They’re perfectly piece-y, fall just above her eyebrows, and 100 percent deserve to be your next big chop. So screenshot the below and bring it to your stylist, because this cut will look good on anyone.
The “Level Up” singer took to Instagram to show off her new ‘do—along with a “natural” makeup look. And it’s safe to say that her followers were on board with the makeover. It wasn’t long before fans jumped into the comments section to give the singer their stamp of approval. Even Kerry Washington gave her two cents, writing, “This is DOPE.”
Ciara’s hair experimentation isn’t limited to a little bang. She switches her look up on the regular, playing with platinum blonde bobs, long layers, unicorn-inspired, multi-colored wigs, and of course, her natural texture. Last year, she even took a pumpkin-orange hue for a test run.
As for which look is her favorite? According to a March 2023 interview with Popsugar, the beauty brand founder pays little mind to her actual length—it’s all about the color. "I used to feel really funny about short hair, but I'm really enjoying it," she says. "Even though I wasn't born a blonde, if I had to pick, I'm a blonde girl." Will her blonde be back for summer? Only time will tell.
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and keeps up with the latest trends in the beauty space. She has previously written for Us Weekly, Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Follow her on Instagram @samholender.
