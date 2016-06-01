5 Ways to Be That Weirdly Zen Person at Work

Being a successful girl boss is the dream, but it can be lonely, not to mention overwhelming, at the top. Look to UnREAL's Rachel Goldberg: She pushes herself impossibly hard trying to produce the perfect reality show, and while she (for the most part) totally kicks ass, she also struggles to keep things under control—and stay sane. In need of inspo—and guidance—to keep yourself calm, cool and collected?

We've rounded up 5 ways you can stay chill under pressure and avoid collapsing into a puddle of tears. (Just kidding, giving yourself permission to cry is definitely on this list.)

We're all about being strong, independent women, but you can't get through life without a shoulder to lean on. Whether you see a therapist, complain to your significant other, or talk to friends during happy hour, having someone to vent your work-related drama to is so, so, so cathartic. Plus, you'll typically come out the other side with some good advice–so chat it out.

Coffee breaks, lunch breaks, dinner breaks: Consider them non-negotiable. As tempting as it is to eat at your desk, taking a physical and mental break from work gives you a moment to remember that, yes, there is life outside your job. Even if all you have time for is a quick coffee, scheduling ten minutes of personal time will prevent you from getting overwhelmed. Share a calendar at work? Even better. Block out that bliss time as meeting-free.

We know, we know, it's almost impossible to ignore the siren call of Netflix after a long day at the office. But getting eight hours of sleep means you'll be more on top of your game at work, won't hit a mid-day slump, and you'll wake up all "Bring it, life" instead of "Ugh, do I have to?"

We all want to impress our bosses and get that promotion, but don't take on more than you can manage. If you get a new assignment that you just don't have time for, dish your concerns to your higher-up, and figure out what's reasonable. Chances are if you lay your workload on the table, you'll be able to reshuffle a few deadlines.

Ideally, though, not at the office. Just get out of the building—even for a half hour—and indulge in a good 'ol pressure-diffusing sob. Our suggestion? Curl up with a pillow and an Adele album, and get your feel on.

Tune in to the second season of UnREAL, premiering on Lifetime on June 6th at 10/9c.

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.