Kylie Jenner's Instagram Posts Could Make Her $1 Million Each

Kylie Jenner has posted 5,435 photos on Instagram, and though she might not be the celebrity with the most followers (Selena Gomez still holds that title), she's become one of social media's top influencers. According to a new report, every single one of Kylie's posts is worth a whopping $1 million.

D'Marie Analytics, the a social media measurement firm behind the study, looked at engagement stats about how many/much people interact with Kylie's posts—i.e. liking them, clicking on them, or commenting on them. (Guilty!)

Since not all of her posts are endorsements, the team assigned a "value" to each individual demographic of her followers to help determine how much she would make per post if it was an ad.

“Influencer valuations move up and down like the stock market, but Kylie is methodical about consistently generating aspirational content for her social audience, without jeopardizing authenticity,” Frank Spadafora, the CEO of D’Marie Analytics said.



Posting about products like Sugar Bear Hair Gummies, Fit Tea Wraps, and her own Kylie Cosmetic products on Instagram continually brings her profit because people actually buy what she promotes. She's seen a recent spike in engagement since posting about baby Stormi. When Kylie announced her daughter's name via a post, it became the most liked photo in Instagram history.

Last year, Kris Jenner said Kylie Cosmetics made $420 million dollars in revenue in just one and a half years, which sets her to be on track to become a billionaire by the time she's 25. So, next time find yourself scrolling through your feed and liking one of Kylie's pics, remember that you are contributing to her soon-to-be billion dollar empire. But how could you not like these adorable photos of baby Stormi?