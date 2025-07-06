Kylie Jenner Takes a Super-Rare Hermès Birkin, Which Sold at Auction for More Than $300,000, on Vacation

It ranks amongst the top 6 most expensive Birkin bags of all time.

Kylie Jenner wears a strapless black gown and long black gloves as she walks the runway in front of the Disney castle
(Image credit: JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)
After attending the Bezos-Sànchez wedding in Venice, Kylie Jenner has been continuing her rich Euro summer in the French Riviera. Having already taken a rare Hermès Kelly Doll bag to the beach, Jenner decided to up the ante by posing with an incredibly rare Hermès Birkin worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In an Instagram post captioned simply with the infinity symbol emoji, Kylie shared photos from her vacation, which included spending time at the exclusive Loulou Beach Club in Saint-Tropez with sister Kendall Jenner. In two of the carousel's photos, Kylie can be seen holding the coveted Hermès Birkin Faubourg Bag in Beton Matte Alligator.

Originally released in 2019, the Faubourg Birkins replicate the iconic exterior of the Hermès flagship store at 24 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, per Sotheby's. The Faubourg used the fashion house's Sellier construction, and was the first time the Birkin had been made in the smaller 20cm format.

Kylie Jenner on vacation with her rare and expensive Hermes Birkin and Kelly Doll bags

Kylie Jenner poses with her Faubourg Birkin.

(Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Kylie's Faubourg was released in 2021, and is "a snowy white version" of the design, featuring "a body of Matte Alligator and a flap in White Togo," per Sotheby's.

Kylie Jenner on vacation with her rare and expensive Hermes Birkin and Kelly Doll bags

Kylie Jenner poses with her Faubourg Birkin.

(Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

According to the auction house, "the Snow Faubourg Birkin sold for nearly $400,000 in early 2022 via private sale." Unsurprisingly, it ranks amongst the top 6 most expensive Birkin bags of all time, and can be found on resale sites for approximately $350,000 in 2025.

During the same trip, Jenner was also spotted carrying a rare Hermès Kelly Doll Picto Bag.

Kylie Jenner on vacation with her rare and expensive Hermes Birkin and Kelly Doll bags

Kylie Jenner holding her rare Kelly Doll Bag.

(Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Originally retailing for $15,600 when it was released in 2022, Sotheby's reported the bag trading at auction for as much as $74,000.

Basically, when it comes to her rich Euro summer, Kylie isn't cutting any corners. Instead, only Hermès Birkin and Kelly bags will do.

