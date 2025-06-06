The It girls really want us to wear flip-flops and jeans this summer. So far, Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner have approved the divisive, Olsen twin-inspired duo. However, they're not wearing any old thong sandals.

Kylie prefers kitten heel Manolo Blahniks, while Kendall and Bieber are loyal to The Row. Their shared favorite is the $690 Dune Classic Sandal. On June 5, however, the eldest Jenner swerved from her usual Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen creation.

Marking the latest addition to her The Row-heavy rotation, Jenner styled leather flip-flops from the luxe label, alongside straight-leg, trend-proof denim.

Before her latest Sushi Park trip of the summer season, photographers captured Jenner's OOTD outside the celeb-favorite hotspot in West Hollywood. In true model off-duty form, she started her look with a basic white T-shirt, layered underneath a pinstripe button-down. By keeping the oversized staple unbuttoned, it acted as a jacket rather than a top. Then, instead of the distressed light-wash jeans she wore on May 30, the supermodel tapped into the dark denim resurgence. Her bottoms cut off just above her ankles, which ensured everyone saw her slides. Made of 100% calfskin leather, the V-shaped straps appeared shinier than the lightly-treaded soles.

Kendall Jenner's Sushi Girl dinner outfit takes cues from the Olsen twins. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Row City Flip Flop in Leather $890 at The Row

To no surprise, Jenner sourced The Row for another street style staple: the Marlo Bag in black. The A-lister first debuted the "fits everything" tote back in March, and since then, it's accompanied her to Paris, New York, and now, L.A. Alongside her $4,300 carry-all, Jenner channeled high-low dressing with a baseball cap and sunglasses. But since her hat was Ralph Lauren, it's more of a high-high moment.

Kendall Jenner pulls off flip-flops with dark-wash jeans at Sushi Park. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Until now, Jenner preferred ballet flats and loafers at the WeHo eatery. But the rest of her ensemble feels right up her Sushi Park alley. Since her first visit in 2022, she's established an unofficial uniform: jeans, a T-shirt, and a timeless topper. Nearly all of her Sushi Park sets have featured The Row pieces, whether it be a belt, boots, a tote, or cozy knitwear. Back in Dec. 2023, she sported dark jeans, the same Ralph Lauren cap, plus leather loafers and a brown The Row bag.

Back in Dec. 2023, Kendall Jenner sports the same Ralph Lauren baseball cap with dark-wash jeans. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The best part about Jenner's latest look? It's surprisingly easy to copy. Just pair dark denim with plain black flip-flops and there you have it: you're practically a The Row girl.

