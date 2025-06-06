Kendall Jenner's Flip-Flops and Jeans Era Is Actually So Expensive-Looking

Her blueprint? The Row's Spring 2025 collection.

Kendall Jenner channels the Olsen twins at Sushi Park in flip-flops and dark-wash jeans.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
The It girls really want us to wear flip-flops and jeans this summer. So far, Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner have approved the divisive, Olsen twin-inspired duo. However, they're not wearing any old thong sandals.

Kylie prefers kitten heel Manolo Blahniks, while Kendall and Bieber are loyal to The Row. Their shared favorite is the $690 Dune Classic Sandal. On June 5, however, the eldest Jenner swerved from her usual Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen creation.

Marking the latest addition to her The Row-heavy rotation, Jenner styled leather flip-flops from the luxe label, alongside straight-leg, trend-proof denim.

Before her latest Sushi Park trip of the summer season, photographers captured Jenner's OOTD outside the celeb-favorite hotspot in West Hollywood. In true model off-duty form, she started her look with a basic white T-shirt, layered underneath a pinstripe button-down. By keeping the oversized staple unbuttoned, it acted as a jacket rather than a top. Then, instead of the distressed light-wash jeans she wore on May 30, the supermodel tapped into the dark denim resurgence. Her bottoms cut off just above her ankles, which ensured everyone saw her slides. Made of 100% calfskin leather, the V-shaped straps appeared shinier than the lightly-treaded soles.

City Flip Flop in Leather
The Row
City Flip Flop in Leather

To no surprise, Jenner sourced The Row for another street style staple: the Marlo Bag in black. The A-lister first debuted the "fits everything" tote back in March, and since then, it's accompanied her to Paris, New York, and now, L.A. Alongside her $4,300 carry-all, Jenner channeled high-low dressing with a baseball cap and sunglasses. But since her hat was Ralph Lauren, it's more of a high-high moment.

Marlo Bag
The Row
Marlo Bag

Until now, Jenner preferred ballet flats and loafers at the WeHo eatery. But the rest of her ensemble feels right up her Sushi Park alley. Since her first visit in 2022, she's established an unofficial uniform: jeans, a T-shirt, and a timeless topper. Nearly all of her Sushi Park sets have featured The Row pieces, whether it be a belt, boots, a tote, or cozy knitwear. Back in Dec. 2023, she sported dark jeans, the same Ralph Lauren cap, plus leather loafers and a brown The Row bag.

The best part about Jenner's latest look? It's surprisingly easy to copy. Just pair dark denim with plain black flip-flops and there you have it: you're practically a The Row girl.

Shop Kendall Jenner's Flip-Flops and Jeans

Liners Flip Flop
TKEES
Liners Flip Flop

Cotton-Jersey Crew Neck T-Shirt in White
Reiss
Cotton-Jersey Crew Neck T-Shirt in White

Denim Forum, Salma Super Lo-Rise Baggy Jean
Denim Forum
Salma Super Lo-Rise Baggy Jean

Everlane, The Must-Have Oxford Shirt
Everlane
The Must-Have Oxford Shirt

Ralph Lauren, The Iconic Cotton Chino Ball Cap
Ralph Lauren
The Iconic Cotton Chino Ball Cap

Italian Leather Portfolio Tote
Banana Republic
Italian Leather Portfolio Tote

Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.

