Last night, Kylie Jenner proved she's like every other mom on your Instagram feed: She posted an adorable photo of her daughter, Stormi, to celebrate her three-month birthday.

Unlike your friends on Instagram, she didn't use those Etsy blocks to show Stormi's age (which are called "milestone blocks," according to Google). You know, the ones that look like this:

Instead, she captioned the photo, "my pretty girl is 3 months old today."

Since giving birth to Stormi, well, three months ago, Kylie has been dutifully documenting her new baby's biggest moments from stroller walks:

stormi strolls 🤑 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 12, 2018 at 5:22pm PDT

To sneaker shots:

bff A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 19, 2018 at 2:43pm PDT

And meeting family members for the first time:

She even captured her daughter's first big holiday on social media:

The cutest family! 4/1/18 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Apr 1, 2018 at 3:57pm PDT

And, of course, in the ultimate Insta mom move, Kylie announced Stormi's birth with a compilation video from the previous nine months:

Until that announcement, the reality star/makeup mogul tried to keep the news of her pregnancy private. She stayed away from social media for the most part, sharing only swatch shots and updates about her lip kits on Instagram. But since she and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed Stormi into the world, Kylie is back to being Kylie on social—posting bathroom selfies:

back at it again A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 10, 2018 at 8:40pm PST

Look-it's-me-on-a-car:

day off A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 13, 2018 at 11:44pm PDT

And look-it's-me-on-a-boat:

birthday behavior A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2018 at 8:02pm PDT

Shots we all know and love.

So, just like your other friends-turned-Insta-moms, Kylie has returned to her regularly scheduled content—just with the addition of a very cute little human who will appear on your feed every now-and-then to give you a wee dose of aww and break up all the acai bowl shots.