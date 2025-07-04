A Rare Hermès Kelly Doll Bag Is the Perfect Accessory for Kylie Jenner's Isabel Marant Cut-Out Swimsuit

Kylie Jenner's rich Euro summer is far from over, and she appears to have an endless array of swimwear in her suitcase. After personifying Eurocore in Venice for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's star-studded wedding, Jenner traveled to the French Riviera. There, the Kylie Cosmetics founder hit the beach in a sold-out Isabel Marant swimsuit, while carrying a rare Hermès Kelly bag.

Spending time with friends at the exclusive Loulou Beach Club in Saint-Tropez, Jenner was photographed wearing a white Isabel Marant Tiary Swimsuit, which has sadly sold out. She paired her cut-out swimwear with a custom bubble skirt by the designer, and wore both items for a swim in the sea.

Kylie Jenner carrying her rare Hermès Kelly Doll Picto Bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The reality star's most enviable accoutrement was a rare Hermès Kelly Doll Picto Bag. Based on one of the fashion house's most iconic designs, the Kelly Doll Picto originally retailed for $15,600 upon its release in 2022. According to Sotheby's, the bag has since traded for as much as $74,000 at auction. For Jenner, it's simply the ideal beach bag.

For footwear, Jenner took inspiration from Hailey Bieber's favorite heeled flip-flops by wearing a pair of Manolo Blahnik Paterno Sandals in black leather. Although Jenner's exact sandals appear to have sold out, similar styles are still available to shop.

Basically, Jenner's rich Euro summer seems to be going exactly to plan, thanks to her incredible collection of loud luxury accessories.