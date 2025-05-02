The majority of Hollywood has now touched down in New York City for the 2025 Met Gala, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." Those who are more sports-inclined, however, are headed for Miami for Formula 1's Miami Grand Prix. Among them are Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber.

The two besties went down south for Bieber's Rhode Skin x Formula 1 dinner, co-hosted by Alexandra Saint Mleux. Though Saint Mleux was the designated WAG of the group (she's currently dating Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc), Jenner was undoubtedly dressed the part. The mogul wore a full look from Jacquemus, starting with a Formula 1-red bodycon dress.

The spaghetti strap design is a recent release, but there's no denying its 2012 aesthetic. Millennials will no doubt remember shopping dozens of identical styles at Forever 21 and Charlotte Russe. Jenner's pick, though, is nowhere near that under-$20 price range, ringing in at $1,490.

Kylie Jenner wears a Formula 1-red bodycon dress in Miami. (Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Jacquemus La Robe Sablier Courte Dress $1,490.50 at Farfetch

From there, Jenner positively packed on the designer accessories, adding a cuff bracelet and suede pumps from the brand. She embraced an unexpected color-block moment, finalizing her 'fit with a chocolate brown, croc-embossed clutch.

The four-figure handbag features an exaggerated east-west shape and a geometric closure—a signature Jacquemus detail that was also reflected in her hoop earrings. Intentionally mismatched, one featured a dangling gold cube, and the other a sphere.

She accessorized with a Jacquemus clutch and matching earrings. (Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Jacquemus La Pochette Salon Patent Croc-Embossed Shoulder Bag $1,390 at Bergdorf Goodman

Jacquemus The Nodo Hoop Earrings $420 at Jacquemus

As we well know, Jenner isn't an F1 WAG—she's a proud Hollywood girlfriend, who supports her man Timothée Chalamet at every award show he's honored at and packs on the PDA for date nights. Even so, she certainly nailed the wives-and-girlfriends aesthetic. Relationship status notwithstanding, anyone touching down in Miami this weekend should absolutely take note.

