Kylie Jenner Tackles the Miami Grand Prix Party Circuit in a Formula 1-Red Jacquemus Dress

She's not an F1 WAG, but she sure nailed the aesthetic.

kylie jenner wears a red spaghetti strap dress in miami with jacquemus clutch and earrings
(Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)
Kelsey Stiegman's avatar
By
published
in News

The majority of Hollywood has now touched down in New York City for the 2025 Met Gala, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." Those who are more sports-inclined, however, are headed for Miami for Formula 1's Miami Grand Prix. Among them are Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber.

The two besties went down south for Bieber's Rhode Skin x Formula 1 dinner, co-hosted by Alexandra Saint Mleux. Though Saint Mleux was the designated WAG of the group (she's currently dating Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc), Jenner was undoubtedly dressed the part. The mogul wore a full look from Jacquemus, starting with a Formula 1-red bodycon dress.

The spaghetti strap design is a recent release, but there's no denying its 2012 aesthetic. Millennials will no doubt remember shopping dozens of identical styles at Forever 21 and Charlotte Russe. Jenner's pick, though, is nowhere near that under-$20 price range, ringing in at $1,490.

kylie jenner wears a red spaghetti strap dress in miami with jacquemus clutch and earrings

Kylie Jenner wears a Formula 1-red bodycon dress in Miami.

(Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

La Robe Sablier Courte Dress | 36
Jacquemus
La Robe Sablier Courte Dress

From there, Jenner positively packed on the designer accessories, adding a cuff bracelet and suede pumps from the brand. She embraced an unexpected color-block moment, finalizing her 'fit with a chocolate brown, croc-embossed clutch.

The four-figure handbag features an exaggerated east-west shape and a geometric closure—a signature Jacquemus detail that was also reflected in her hoop earrings. Intentionally mismatched, one featured a dangling gold cube, and the other a sphere.

kylie jenner wears a red spaghetti strap dress in miami with jacquemus clutch and earrings

She accessorized with a Jacquemus clutch and matching earrings.

(Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

La Pochette Salon Patent Croc-Embossed Shoulder Bag
Jacquemus
La Pochette Salon Patent Croc-Embossed Shoulder Bag

jacquemus, The Nodo hoops earrings
Jacquemus
The Nodo Hoop Earrings

As we well know, Jenner isn't an F1 WAG—she's a proud Hollywood girlfriend, who supports her man Timothée Chalamet at every award show he's honored at and packs on the PDA for date nights. Even so, she certainly nailed the wives-and-girlfriends aesthetic. Relationship status notwithstanding, anyone touching down in Miami this weekend should absolutely take note.

TOPICS
Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸