Kylie Jenner Finally Reveals Why She Named Her Daughter Stormi

When Kylie Jenner announced that she'd named her daughter Stormi, the reaction was basically "well...okay." It's not that Stormi is a bad name, it's just that fans had spent so long theorizing and making butterfly-themed name guesses (like Mariposa) that Stormi's name seemed to come out of nowhere.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Well, Kylie recently sat down with her sister, Kim Kardashian, for an interview for ES Magazine and Kim asked the question we've all been thinking: "What is the inspiration for Stormi’s name?"

"I really don’t know how we thought of Storm. Her dad insisted it was him, but I feel like it was me," Kylie explained. "And that kind of just stuck with us. And then I didn’t really like just Storm—I didn’t feel like that was her name. So then it became Stormi. And it just stuck."

my angel baby is 1 month old today A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 1, 2018 at 2:50pm PST

Even though the name stuck, Kylie maintains that there are other names she might have preferred.

"I feel like there were a lot of other names that I might have even liked better to be honest, but I feel like Stormi picked her own name, like it was just her name," she said.



Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

stormiiiiiiiii🖤 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 23, 2018 at 12:23pm PDT

When Kim asked how being a mom has changed her perspective, Kylie said Stormi has just made everything better.

"I think more about the future because of her. Every time I leave and I’m stressed about leaving her, I’m like, ‘I’m doing it for you.’ Everyone says you change completely when you become a mom, but I really feel the same, just better," she said. "So I don’t know what really has completely changed my world, besides her, of course. But I feel like it’s only gotten better. You’re less selfish—and I actually enjoy changing diapers. It’s really satisfying. To make her clean again. And I don’t know, the whole thing is really… it’s like such an amazing experience."

