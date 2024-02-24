Amy Schumer Has Been Diagnosed With Cushing Syndrome, Causing “Puffier” Face

Amy Schumer is opening up about a recent health diagnosis after she was body-shamed for having an apparently "puffier" face.



On Friday's edition of Jessica Yellin's News Not Noise newsletter, Schumer revealed she has been diagnosed with Cushing syndrome, a hormonal imbalance that can create too much cortisol in the body, leading to weight gain, high blood pressure, and bone loss.



The revelation came just days after some fans questions and even made fun of Schumer for appearing to have a "puffier" face while promoting season 2 of her television show Life & Beth.

"While I was doing press on camera for my Hulu show, I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son grow up," Schumer said. "So finding out I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I'm healthy was the greatest news imaginable."

Amy Schumer during an interview on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Schumer went on to detail how the past few weeks have been "crazy" for her and her family, in part because in addition to her "fears about my health" she had to be "on camera having the internet chime in."

"But thank God for that," she added. "Because that's how I realized something was wrong."

Last week, Schumer addressed the unsolicited comments about her appearance in a post on Instagram promoting her Hulu show.

"...thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face! I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years," Schumer captioned the post.

"And you’re right it is puffier than normal right now. I have endometriosis an auto immune disease that every woman should read about," she added. "There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay."

A post shared by A photo posted by amyschumer on

In the same post, Schumer went on to say that "historically women’s bodies have barely been studied medically compared to men," before adding that she believes "a woman doesn’t need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation."

"But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you’re in. Like every other women/person some days I feel confident and good as hell and others I want to put a bag over my head," Schumer continued. "But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this tv show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed. Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little."

After sharing her Cushing diagnosis, Schumer said that she wants to be an "advocate for women's health."

"The shaming and criticism of our ever-changing bodies is something I have dealt with and witnessed for a long time," Schumer added. "I want so much for women to love themselves and be relentless when fighting for their own health in a system that usually doesn't believe them."